Border security win: Four terrorists captured in Balochistan

Security forces successfully arrested four terrorists in a strategic operation near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakar area. Weapons, including Kalashnikovs and hand grenades, were recovered from the suspects, who confessed to planning a major attack. One of the terrorists admitted they had entered Pakistan from Afghanistan three days earlier.

The local population played a key role in the operation, actively supporting security forces. Defence experts hailed this as a positive development, emphasizing that public cooperation is crucial in the fight against terrorism. They reiterated concerns that terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil remain a serious threat to Pakistan’s security.

The arrests come amid a recent surge in terrorist attacks. A day earlier, a blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district killed five people and injured 10, while an attack on the Bannu Cantonment left five soldiers martyred and 16 terrorists killed. Rising violence has led to increased counter-terrorism efforts by security forces.

Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with terrorism-related deaths increasing by 45% over the past year. In February alone, 79 attacks resulted in 55 civilian and 47 security personnel deaths. Despite the challenges, security forces have intensified operations, eliminating 156 terrorists and arresting 66, showing resilience in combating terrorism.