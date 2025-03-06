Sugar prices set to soar amid shortage and high demand

Sugar prices in Pakistan may hit Rs200 per kg due to a shortage of nearly 1 million tonnes. Currently, wholesale rates in Lahore are Rs159 per kg, while retail prices have surged to Rs165-170. Experts blame excessive exports and declining sugarcane cultivation, warning that market supplies are running low.

With Ramazan approaching, demand is set to spike. The government has allocated 100,000 tonnes for subsidized sales at Rs130 per kg, but experts say this covers only a fraction of the need. Hoarding and supply chain disruptions could push prices even higher, making sugar unaffordable for many families.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) denies an abnormal price hike, blaming profiteers for market manipulation. They argue that rising production costs, expensive imports, and increased taxation have naturally driven prices up.

Extreme weather and pest attacks have also damaged sugarcane crops, reducing yields. With sugarcane prices now at Rs650 per maund, production costs have surged. Experts warn that without intervention, sugar prices will keep rising, adding to consumer hardship.