Together for Progress

At the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarked on a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan on February 25-26. This official visit started a new chapter in Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations as the countries discussed plans to increase bilateral trade to 2 billion dollars and develop tourism and cultural exchange between the two nations.

One of the main topics discussed during the official visit was increasing trade turnover between Pakistan and Uzbekistan to 2 billion dollars. In fact, bilateral trade exceeded 400 million dollars in 2024. However, there are still many untapped opportunities for the countries to expand their trade partnership. Key measures to expand trade turnover include broadening the list of traded goods, simplifying customs and phytosanitary procedures, harmonizing standards, and integrating electronic trading platforms. Furthermore, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, geology, mining, electrical engineering, textiles, and leather industries were identified as promising areas for joint ventures. The leaders also discussed the construction of the Trans-Afghan Railway, which could further facilitate trade and economic integration. It would allow Uzbekistan, a landlocked country, to export its goods to the world through Pakistan’s ports.

On the second day of the official visit, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Shehbaz Sharif attended the Uzbek-Pakistani business forum, which brought together around 300 executives and representatives of leading companies from both countries. President Mirziyoyev proposed organizing business forums at least twice a year in Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

Uzbekistan has great potential to become a top travel destination for Pakistani travellers.

Tourism was another major topic discussed during the bilateral talks. Recently, Tashkent-Lahore flights resumed, and the countries shared plans to start new flights from Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar to Tashkent, Samarkand, and Bukhara.

Uzbekistan has great potential to become a top travel destination for Pakistani travelers. As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mentioned, Uzbekistan gave birth to some of the most important historical figures, such as Imam al-Bukhari, at-Tirmidhi, and many more. The Prime Minister also highlighted the role of Zahiruddin Muhammad Babur in the history of Pakistan. Additionally, Uzbekistan is known for its Islamic architecture. Ancient historical monuments like Registan Square, the Shakhi-Zinda complex, and Minorai Kalon still fascinate the world. Similarly, Pakistan could be a great travel destination for visitors from Uzbekistan, considering the country’s colorful culture, beautiful valleys and lakes, and hospitable people.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also expressed their support for a two-state solution in the Middle East, calling for Muslim countries to unite in the face of complex challenges around the world. The leaders also reaffirmed their shared stance on promoting peace in Afghanistan. Overall, the official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Uzbekistan marked a significant step toward strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations. Through discussions on trade, tourism, and regional connectivity, both countries demonstrated their commitment to fostering economic growth and cultural exchange. While progress has been made, there remains great potential for further collaboration in various sectors. By continuing to build on these shared goals and historical connections, Pakistan and Uzbekistan can achieve a stronger partnership that benefits their people and contributes to regional stability.

The writer is an internationally published writer with articles featured in over 40 countries and can be reached at amashrabovich@gmail.com