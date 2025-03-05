David Warner to make cameo in telugu film ‘Robinhood’

Australian cricketer David Warner, known for his love of South Indian cinema, is set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry. Warner, who often shares his admiration for South Indian stars like Allu Arjun, will appear in a cameo role in the upcoming film Robinhood. Directed by Venky Kudumula, the film stars Nithiin and Sreeleela.

The film’s producer, Ravi Shankar, confirmed Warner’s cameo during an event in Hyderabad. He described Warner’s character as “exciting” and expressed pride in launching the cricketer in Indian cinema. Shankar teased the surprise guest at first, but later revealed Warner’s involvement after being urged by Nithiin. Warner’s appearance in Robinhood was confirmed after rumors sparked from leaked photos of the cricketer on a movie set in Melbourne last year. These photos were initially thought to be related to Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated film Pushpa 2, which led to much speculation.

Despite his love for Allu Arjun and his iconic ‘Pushpa’ dialogues, Warner’s first cinematic venture will not be in an Allu Arjun film. His role in Robinhood marks an exciting new chapter in his admiration for Indian cinema.