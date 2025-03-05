Punjab unveils comprehensive plan to boost tourism with new developments

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a major tourism plan to develop and restore 170 tourist sites across the province. The initiative includes the construction of new trails and the improvement of existing ones. Key cities like Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Chakwal, and Jhelum will see new tourist attractions built, focusing on religious, historical, and ecological sites.

The Chief Minister also approved the creation of Punjab’s first Tourism and Heritage Authority to enhance governance and promote tourism. One of the key elements of the plan is the development of eco-tourism sites like Changa Manga Forest Park and Lal Suhanra National Park. Additionally, the “Magnificent Punjab App” will be launched to offer virtual tours, bookings, and information for travelers.

New tourist trails will connect historic locations like Mall Road, the Walled City of Lahore, and Sikh and Mughal monuments along GT Road. The government also plans to develop ancient heritage sites, such as the Taxila Museum and historical sites in Multan and Uch Sharif. These efforts aim to create tourism clusters and draw both local and international visitors.

Maryam Nawaz expressed that this initiative would lay the foundation for global tourism in Punjab. The plan includes building modern facilities like a five-star hotel in Taxila to meet international tourism standards. The Chief Minister emphasized that the government is fully committed to making Punjab a major tourist hub.