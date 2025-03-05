Fahad Mustafa’s comment sparks speculation about Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik’s love story

Fahad Mustafa recently made a playful comment about Sana Javed during a show, sparking curiosity among viewers. While his remarks were lighthearted and positive, they hinted at a deeper connection between Sana and Shoaib Malik.

During a game segment, Sana asked Fahad for help in finding male contestants. Fahad jokingly responded, “There are a lot of boys here. Look in the crowd! Now, I won’t find any more guys for you, I have already found one for you.”

The comment left the audience laughing, but it also raised questions about Fahad’s role in Sana and Shoaib’s relationship. The couple’s marriage in January 2024 had already taken fans by surprise. Fahad’s remark has fueled rumors that he might have played matchmaker for the couple. Fans are now speculating if he was the one who helped bring Sana and Shoaib together.