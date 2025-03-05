Elon Musk’s fortune takes $111 billion hit, still world’s richest person

Elon Musk’s fortune has dropped by a staggering $111 billion, yet he remains the world’s richest person. Despite a sharp decline in Tesla’s stock price, Musk continues to surpass Bill Gates’ entire net worth. His current wealth stands at $353.2 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time estimates.

Tesla’s stock has plummeted over 40% from its peak, largely due to economic uncertainty and new trade tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump. The stock recently dipped below $280, nearing its lowest point since Election Day. The broader market also suffered, with the S&P 500 falling 1.7%.Musk’s $1.5 billion loss in a single day highlights the impact of trade restrictions.

Tesla has been especially affected, with China being its second-largest market and heavy reliance on Canadian imports. The company’s CFO has warned that tariffs could hurt profitability due to global supply chain challenges. Despite these setbacks, Musk’s net worth remains up by $83.3 billion since Election Day, driven by higher valuations of his private ventures like SpaceX and AI. Musk continues to wield significant financial and political influence, keeping him at the forefront of global business.