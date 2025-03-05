Brave soldiers defeat terrorists in Bannu, 16 killed in heroic stand

A terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was swiftly thwarted by Pakistan’s security forces. The attackers, who rammed two explosives-laden vehicles into the cantonment’s perimeter on Tuesday evening, were met with a strong and decisive response from the military. All 16 terrorists, including four suicide bombers, were eliminated in the ensuing firefight.

Tragically, five Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom during the intense exchange of fire. Despite their heroic efforts, the multiple suicide blasts caused partial collapse of the perimeter wall and damaged nearby infrastructure. A mosque and a civilian residential building were severely impacted, resulting in the martyrdom of 13 civilians and injuries to 32 others.

The military’s media wing, ISPR, confirmed that Afghan nationals were physically involved in the attack. The assault was reportedly orchestrated by Kharijites leaders operating from Afghanistan, with the support of terrorist elements. Pakistan urged the Afghan government to prevent its soil from being used for such attacks. In response, the military reaffirmed its resolve to fight terrorism and protect Pakistan’s security at all costs. The nation remains committed to eradicating terrorism and upholding its sovereignty despite these ongoing threats.