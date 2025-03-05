Dubai pitch familiarity gives India key edge in champions trophy

Mohammed Shami has credited India’s success in the Champions Trophy to their familiarity with the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Shami, who took 3-48 in the semifinal win over Australia, said the team’s knowledge of the pitch and conditions was a key advantage. His strong performance included a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in India’s opening match, showcasing his pace and accuracy.

Shami also voiced concerns over the ICC’s ban on using saliva to shine the ball in ODIs. He believes allowing saliva would help fast bowlers generate reverse swing, a crucial part of their strategy. While saliva remains banned, players can still use sweat for shining the ball.

Despite some fitness concerns after briefly leaving the field against Pakistan, Shami returned to bowl a full 10-over spell against Australia. He assured fans that he is regaining his rhythm and focused on contributing more to the team. India’s coach, Gautam Gambhir, defended the venue advantage, responding to critics of hosting all of India’s matches in Dubai.