Iman Ali recalls a fellow Pakistani actor’s proposal

Iman Ali revealed that she was proposed by many fellow actors before the film star tied the knot with her now-husband Babar Bhatti. During an appearance on a private TV channel’s talk show, Iman Ali divulged that she was proposed into marriage by many actors, not only from Pakistan but other countries as well.

The ‘Tich Button’ star refused to take any names but maintained that one of her fellow Pakistani actors was quite serious about her. When asked for the reason behind turning down his proposal, Ali shared, “Because I knew him and his habits very well, and couldn’t trust him.”

“I told him, ‘This marriage won’t last for more than two years,'” she quipped.

At another point in the conversation, Ali was asked to reveal secrets of her fellow Pakistani actresses, when she said, “Firstly, I’m not friends with many female actors so I don’t know their secrets. Also, the work that all of them have done on their faces is not a secret anymore.”

“I don’t think I need to get anything done,” she replied when asked about any beauty procedures on her face. It is worth noting here that Iman Ali married Babar Bhatti in an intimate Lahore ceremony, in 2019.