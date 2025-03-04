75,000 IT grads yearly but only 10 % employed

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) accredited institutes are producing 75,000 Information Technology (IT) graduates yearly while less than 10 percent are employable in export oriented companies which shows a huge gap between demand for skilled HR in IT industry and supply of IT graduates, Daily Times has learnt reliably.

A document, available with this correspondent, reveals that the strength of IT related graduates, being produced locally, is unable to fulfill international market demand which is increasing said gap rapidly.

“Lack of skilled HR is overwhelming challenge for IT industry. With growing international demand, finding HR with right skill set and expertise becomes very difficult,” reads the document, adding that the gap between demand for skilled HR in IT industry and supply of IT graduates has significantly increased.

The ministry of IT claimed taxation issues are causing unnecessary hurdles and challenges for the business as well as freelancers. It also suggested ease of travel is necessary to ensure growth of export in IT industry for both inbound travel of investors, customers, partners employees from offices abroad and outbound travel of IT executives and professionals

Under sustainable growth of Pakistan’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry, as many as 6, 100 graduates have been trained while 20,000 university students to be trained

According to the document, the Ministry of IT through Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has trained over 6,100 IT graduates in programs with high demand technologies such as AI, cyber security, and cloud computing to meet market needs.

“More than 20,000 IT students studying in higher 6th semesters in universities to be trained in latest technologies with 19, 00 IT students to be placed in the IT industry,” reads the document.

Moreover, the PSEB has launched certification of IT professionals and empowered 6,000 IT professionals through certifications while training of over 10,000 IT graduates, professionals and public sector employees aligning their skills sets with demands of advance international technological standards while certification of around 3,000 additional professionals in this year also in plan.

The PSEB also executing an internship project which is intended to provide practical working experience thereby contributing to efforts to development manpower pool for the ICT sector. “The project contributes providing on job training to 3,500 to young IT graduates,” added IT ministry.

The ministry states that to fill the international demand and supply gap is direly needed, adding that it has established 25 software technology parks in 18 cities of the country. Additionally, a state-of-the art IT part with latest ICT infrastructure is under construction in Islamabad with 720,000 sq ft of covered area which will provide an ecosystem for startups, SME and anchor IT companies. Not only this, after competition (in June this year) it will create 7,500 employment opportunities and annual IT exports of USD 60 million.

Likewise, an IT project with 1,120,000 sq ft converted area is also under process in Karachi with the latest ICT infrastructure with allied faculties and would be operation in 2027 with expected job creation of 13,400 and export revenue by USD 90.

The document further stated that the PSEB executing Tech Destination Pakistan and brand campaign to market Pakistan’s industry in international markets and to facilitate Pakistani IT companies to connect with overseas Pakistani professionals. The holistic campaigns aim to position Pakistan as competitive IT player internationally.

The IT ministry also launches international marketing and events enhance country’s brand image allowing local IT firms to showcase expertise and connect with stakeholders.

In another imitative, the national freelancing facilitation policy was also draft that aims to increase the number of freelancers and their average income. The policy seeks to make Pakistan leader in global freelancing industry.