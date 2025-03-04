Trump freezes military aid to Ukraine amid tensions with Zelensky

U.S. President Donald Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine, marking a dramatic shift in policy following a tense confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The clash, which occurred last Friday at the White House, saw Trump accuse Zelensky of failing to adequately appreciate Washington’s support. This decision deepens the rift between the two leaders and casts uncertainty on future U.S. involvement in the region.

Trump, who has pursued a controversial stance toward Russia since taking office, explained that his focus is on achieving peace, stating that all U.S. partners must share that commitment. The White House has not clarified the extent of the freeze or how long it will last, leaving both Ukrainian officials and international observers in suspense.

The move has provoked sharp criticism, with Ukrainian lawmakers fearing that Trump’s actions could push Ukraine toward capitulation to Russian demands. U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen condemned the freeze, warning that it would embolden Russian aggression and harm innocent Ukrainians. The decision places additional pressure on European allies, particularly the UK and France, to fill the void left by U.S. support.

In response, European nations have ramped up their own defense efforts, with France condemning the aid cut and Britain adopting a more cautious stance. European leaders, already strained by the collapse of U.S. support, are now exploring plans to deploy their own troops and increase military spending to sustain Ukraine’s defense efforts.