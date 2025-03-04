Pakistan reconsiders UNCAC report disclosure amid IMF talks

Pakistan is reconsidering its pledge to fully disclose the UNCAC Country Review Report, despite committing to transparency with the IMF. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee decide whether to publish the full report or just its summary, as an IMF mission reviews Pakistan’s reforms for a $1.1 billion tranche under the $7 billion loan program.

The committee, including federal ministers and NAB officials, is assessing the anti-corruption review conducted by Nigeria and Qatar. The report, compiled with UNODC, highlights regulatory inefficiencies and asset recovery measures. The IMF has urged stricter reforms, including mandatory asset declarations for top civil servants and clearer mandates for NAB and FIA.

While Pakistan has taken some steps, backtracking on transparency raises concerns about its anti-corruption commitments. The committee’s decision will be crucial as the country balances its obligations under the UNCAC and IMF program.