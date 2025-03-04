Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi denied food during ramadan, claims PTI’s barrister Saif

Barrister Saif, an adviser to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, has alleged that former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are fasting without being provided meals for Sehri and Iftar during Ramadan. Saif condemned the actions, claiming the couple is being denied food while observing their fasts.

He also criticized the government for imposing restrictions on meetings with Imran Khan, stating it has caused distress among PTI workers and violates court orders. The party had previously accused the government of holding Khan in solitary confinement at Adiala Jail, specifically in a death cell, and preventing visits from political allies and family members.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas also accused the authorities of disregarding court rulings that permit Khan to meet with his legal counsel and family, including his wife, who has reportedly been denied access twice. The situation has sparked widespread concern over the treatment of the former leader.