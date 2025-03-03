FC soldier martyred in suicide attack in Kalat

A Frontier Corps (FC) personnel was martyred on Monday in a suicide attack on a convoy in Balochistan’s Kalat district, according to a statement from the interior ministry. The attack occurred on the national highway near the Mughalzai area of Kalat, according to a post from the ministry on X. “One soldier of the FC was killed and four others injured in the suicide attack conducted by a female suicide bomber,” said Kalat Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shabbir. No group immediately took responsibility for the attack. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to the slain personnel, Attaullah. He extended his sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased. A statement posted on the ministry’s X account said Naqvi ordered that the best medical treatment be provided to what it said were four injured FC personnel in the attack. “We appreciate the FC’s eternal sacrifices for the establishment of peace in Balochistan. We salute the indelible sacrifices of FC,” the statement quoted him as saying.