Ministry of Foreign Affairs Urges the International Community to Compel the Israeli Occupation to Allow Humanitarian Aid into Gaza

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expresses strong condemnation over the Israeli government’s decision to block the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. It warns of the grave risks and catastrophic consequences of this decision, particularly amid the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, exacerbated further during the holy month of Ramadan.

The ministry unequivocally rejects the politicization of humanitarian aid and its exploitation as a tool of blackmail, a tactic that would only deepen the suffering of more than two million Palestinians, who are already enduring immense hardship due to a campaign of devastation and forced displacement.

The ministry calls upon the international community and all relevant parties to uphold their responsibilities and take decisive action to compel the Israeli government to allow the unconditional entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.