Champions trophy: New Zealand in confident mood for semi against ‘strong’ South Africa

New Zealand enters their Champions Trophy semi-final match against South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday, encouraged by their recent victory over the South Africa in a tri-series held at the same venue last month. “What matters more is that we successfully chased down 305 against South Africa in Lahore during the tri-series, with Kane Williamson’s brilliant 133,” Latham said, adding that their win over Pakistan in the same series was also a valuable experience.

We don’t control the schedule, and regardless of where the game is played, our goal is to show up and play our best cricket. “Latham also acknowledged South Africa’s formidable strength. “They are a complete team, excelling in batting, bowling, and fielding,” he stated, looking forward to a thrilling encounter. New Zealand’s fielding has been a standout feature of their tournament performance, with notable moments such as Glenn Phillips’ stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Virat Kohli in the match against India.

New Zealand Ready for Champions Trophy Semi-Final Against South Africa New Zealand enters their Champions Trophy semi-final match against South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday, encouraged by their recent victory over the Proteas in a tri-series held at the same venue last month. Although the Black Caps lost to India in their final Group A match on Sunday in Dubai, wicketkeeper Tom Latham emphasized that the defeat would not affect their approach to the semi-final.

”What matters more is that we successfully chased down 305 against South Africa in Lahore during the tri-series, with Kane Williamson’s brilliant 133,” Latham said, adding that their win over Pakistan in the same series was also a valuable experience. Having already secured a spot in the semi-finals prior to the loss to India, New Zealand now turns their focus to the match in Pakistan.

New Zealand’s fielding has been a standout feature of their tournament performance, with notable moments such as Glenn Phillips’ stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Virat Kohli in the match against India. Latham highlighted the team’s attitude toward fielding, saying, “The effort and commitment the guys show in the field are evident from the incredible catches we’ve seen. “India will face Australia in the first semi-final on Tuesday in Dubai.