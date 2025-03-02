Neelam Muneer’s drastic transformation sparks plastic surgery speculations

Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer, who recently married in a private ceremony in Dubai, is making headlines again-this time for her strikingly different appearance in the ongoing drama Mehshar.

Starring alongside Imran Abbas, Neelam’s look in the drama has sparked speculation among fans, many of whom believe she may have undergone cosmetic procedures.

Viewers have pointed out that Neelam’s face appears noticeably swollen, despite no visible weight gain.

Social media users suspect fillers or other cosmetic enhancements, with many comparing her recent looks to her past appearances. At just 32 years old, fans are questioning why she would opt for such procedures.

Although Mehshar has not generated significant buzz, it is performing decently in ratings. However, much of the current discussion revolves around Neelam’s changed facial features rather than the drama itself.