Meera Ji recalls Madhuri and Aishwarya Rai comparisons in India

Pakistan’s prominent film star Meera Jee recalls being compared to Bollywood divas Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai while she was working in India.

In an interview with a local publication, Lollywood star Irtiza Rubab, known by her stage name Meera, recalled her time working in India and revealed that her fans in the neighbouring country used to draw comparisons between her and Bollywood icons like Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai.

Meera remembered being called ‘Pakistani Madhuri Dixit’ and shared, “I’ve always been complimented for my beauty in India and was often compared to Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai.”

During the same interview, the Pakistani film star also revealed that her long-delayed film ‘Simran’ has been released in India and urged her fans to watch it.

Meera, who recently spilt her marriage plans, claiming that ‘no one wants to marry me’, also divulged, “I’ve never fallen in love.” However, she teased exciting developments in her personal and professional lives.

Meera revealed that she is currently shooting for a film and also has a couple of small-screen projects in the pipeline.