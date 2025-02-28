KSA’s Reko Diq Deal

In an era where economic ties are increasingly defining global alliances, Saudi Arabia’s recent investments in Balochistan spearheaded by the Reko Diq mining project and a proposed Aramco oil refinery are a sign of a positive and revolutionary change. These billion-dollar projects aim to strengthen Saudi-Pakistani relations while changing the economic landscape of Balochistan. But like any high-stakes endeavour, they have also turned into a battlefield for misinformation campaigns aiming to derail progress.

The Reko Diq copper and gold mine, one of the biggest unexplored resources in the world with an estimated 41.5 million ounces of gold and enormous copper reserves, lies at the centre of this economic revival. The $540 million that Saudi Arabia contributes to the project through Manara Minerals, a joint venture between Ma’aden and PIF, is divided into two stages: $330 million for a 10% interest and $210 million for an additional 5%. This puts Saudi investors next to Pakistani federal and provincial governments which hold 25 percent each and Barrick Gold (50 per cent). Reko Diq is expected to start production in 2028 and reach 200,000 tonnes of copper per year by 2029. With a future investment of $3.5 billion, the company plans to scale up to quadruple that capacity. The mine might produce $74 billion in free cash flow throughout its 37-year lifespan, which would be a huge boost to Pakistan’s faltering economy. Beyond the figures, however, there is a real impact: thousands of jobs, improved infrastructure, and a quarter of the cash going to Balochistan to support welfare and development initiatives. Critics frequently promote stories of exploitation while ignoring these local stakes.

To support this goal, Saudi Aramco is proposing a $10 billion oil refinery that can handle 300,000 barrels per day. Hub and Gwadar compete for hosting rights, but the project’s goals are clear: to boost industrial growth, improve energy security, and lessen Pakistan’s need for imported fuels. Like Reko Diq, it promises jobs, infrastructure upgrades, and a stronger Saudi-Pakistan economic bond.

Saudi investments in this area are not a coincidence. As the Kingdom diversifies beyond oil under Vision 2030, securing minerals vital for renewables and ICT industries accords with its ambitions. These projects provide a lifeline for Pakistan, which is struggling with inflation and external debt, by bringing in international investment, creating jobs, and giving the country access to undiscovered resources. Despite its mineral endowment, Balochistan has long been marginalised and could become more relevant in global supply networks.

Whenever Pakistan secures a pivotal economic opportunity or inches toward stability, a familiar script unfolds. External adversaries, notably India’s Research & Analysis Wing (RAW), amplify propaganda campaigns to sow doubt and erode confidence, a well-rehearsed tactic in New Delhi’s playbook to undercut its rival. This pattern is glaringly evident in the latest attempt to derail Balochistan’s transformative projects.

There are obstacles to progress, though. Mistrust is being weaponised through a concerted propaganda campaign that is purportedly supported by RAW and domestic anti-state elements.

Exaggerated claims of forced relocation and apocalyptic environmental scenarios aim to inflame local grievances, while accusations of ‘resource plundering’ ignore Balochistan’s 25% ownership stake and revenue guarantees. Adversaries even disregard better governance frameworks intended to guarantee transparency in favour of repetitious analogies to previous failures. By destabilising a region that is about to grow, the objective of economically isolating Pakistan has not changed. In an attempt to scare investors, anti-state elements portray Saudi Arabia’s involvement as exploitative, keeping Pakistan dependent on outside help and Balochistan in poverty.

Although it is normal to be sceptical as prior initiatives have failed, the Reko Diq and Aramco agreements come with protections including local stakes, CSR pledges, and transparency protocols. But the key to success is implementation. Will Balochistan citizens receive the money? Is it possible to manage social and environmental repercussions responsibly?

The Reko Diq and Aramco projects are not just economic ventures but geopolitical litmus tests. For Saudi Arabia, they symbolize the viability of Vision 2030’s global mining ambitions. For Pakistan, they offer a lifeline to stabilize its economy and integrate Balochistan, long neglected yet resource-rich, into global supply chains.

