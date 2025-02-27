Baluchistan – Heartbeat of Pakistan

Baluchistan is the largest province of Pakistan by area and of great strategic importance, however, despite its vast natural resources including rare earth metals, and strategic location, Baluchistan remains one of the most underdeveloped provinces of Pakistan, facing recurrent insurgencies and law and order situation which in a way also highlights reasons for its current state of affairs.

I had the unique privilege of serving in Balochistan as a senior military officer. I was posted to Balochistan soon after the killing of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti and then stayed there continuously for four long years from 2007 to 2011. The insurgency situation was at its peak and law enforcement agencies were actively involved in maintaining law and order situation. Just to share the gravity of the situation, once I landed at Quetta airport in 2007, was asked to stay at the airport for over an hour, as there were incidents of intermittent firing on the road leading to the Cantt area, since the firing of rockets from surrounding hills to Cantt and adjoining city area was a common feature.

To understand its importance and the challenges it faces, a comprehensive look at its history, economic potential, and the factors behind the insurgencies is essential to propose a way forward for ushering it into an era of stability and prosperity.

* Geographic and Strategic Importance

Balochistan covers nearly 44 percent of Pakistan’s total land area but houses only about 5-6 percent of its population. Its geographic importance stems from its location, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, and its proximity to the Arabian Sea. The province is home to the deep-sea Gwadar Port, which is a key component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Gwadar’s strategic location makes it a gateway for trade routes between Central Asia, South Asia, China, and the Middle East, providing significant economic opportunities for both Pakistan and its regional countries.

Gwadar deep-sea port also offers a shorter, cost-effective route for Chinese goods, bypassing the Malacca Strait. Additionally, Gwadar enhances regional connectivity, energy security, and economic integration, making it the “crown jewel” of the region’s geopolitical and economic landscape. Moreover, Balochistan is rich in natural resources, including natural gas, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, chromite, barite, sulfur, gypsum, limestone, marble, granite, rare earth metals including lithium, uranium, Chromite, Fluorite, lanthanum, neodymium, and cerium etc, so you name a mineral or metal, it’s there in Balochistan.

The Sui gas field, discovered in 1952, has been one of Pakistan’s largest natural gas reserves and is vital to the country’s energy security. It is providing gas to the whole country but people living in Sui till today are being provided gas on an ad-hoc basis. This also highlights reasons for the perceived sense of deprivation among the people of Balochistan. Reko Diq and Saindak are among the richest copper and gold reserves in the region.

Reko Diq was discovered in the 1990s and holds an estimated 12.3 million tons of copper and 21 million ounces of gold, making it one of the largest undeveloped mining projects in the world. Saindak was explored in the 1970s and became operational in 2002, currently producing copper, gold, and silver under a lease agreement with a Chinese company. Economically, both projects have the potential to generate billions in revenue, boost exports, and create jobs. Recently, Pakistan reached a settlement with Barrick Gold for Reko Diq’s development, with production expected to begin by 2028.

Despite these natural riches, Balochistan remains economically marginalized, with poverty, unemployment, and lack of infrastructure pervasive throughout the province. To quote an example, the important districts of Kohlu and Dera Bugti which are rich in natural resources are not connected with a metalled road even today and the provincial government to maintain routine law and order situation keeps grappling with A and B areas thanks to the so-called local Sardars, politically elected representatives and failure by federal and provincial governments to ensure transparency and making sure that financial resources allocated to Balochistan reaches the grassroots level. Even as of now challenges like governance issues, security concerns, infrastructure development, and unemployment remain critical for unlocking the full potential of the largest province of Pakistan.

* History of Insurgency and Unrest

Balochistan has a long history of unrest, marked by several insurgencies primarily fuelled by some Sardars with the support of foreign elements. The grievances of the Baloch people have revolved around issues of political autonomy, economic marginalization, unequal distribution of resources, and a perceived sense of deprivation. Military and Law enforcement agencies have been called many times by the provincial government to maintain law and order.

I have personally experienced that wherever in Balochistan, the Pak Army has operated, people of the area developed lifelong relationships with them and if it was up to the locals they would never want the Pak Army to go back leaving them again at the mercy of local Sardars and inept political and civil administration. The Chamalong Coal mining project is one such example that was undertaken and managed by my formation, it changed the economic and financial complexion of people living in District Loralai and Kohlu in a short span of two to three years. People earlier riding bicycles in the area were now moving in parados and land cruisers.

* The Challenges: Grievances and External Influences

1- Political Exclusion: Balochistan has long sought greater political autonomy. Many Baloch nationalists believe that the province should have more control over its affairs, particularly its resources. The centralization of power in Islamabad has often alienated the province, though this has been greatly addressed by the 18th amendment (2010) in the Constitution of Pakistan by which Balochistan has been granted greater autonomy in the province, addressing long-standing demands for provincial control over resources and governance. It transferred key subjects like health, education, agriculture, and minerals from the federal government to the province, allowing Balochistan to manage its development. A major impact is on natural resources, as the amendment has given provinces a greater share in revenues from local oil, gas, and minerals.

Additionally, Balochistan’s share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award has increased, improving financial resources for infrastructure and social programs. However, despite these gains, challenges like governance, capacity, security concerns, and efficient resource management continue to affect the province’s ability to fully benefit from this autonomy. Ironically since Balochistan and its provincial capital Quetta have not been developed as other provinces and their capitals, most of the people who matter in Balochistan are generally found in Karachi, Lahore,e or Islamabad.

Similarly, key personalities at the helm of affairs in Islamabad whenever go to Balochistan, like prefer a day trip or at max an overnight stay, whereas keeping in view the peculiar security situation, they need to devote more time to Balochistan. The special security situation in Balochistan requires special measures to address it wholeheartedly and comprehensively.

2- Economic Marginalization: Despite Balochistan’s wealth in natural resources, the local population has seen little benefit. The region remains underdeveloped, with limited access to basic services like healthcare, education, industries, job availability, and infrastructure. The Baloch people feel that the federal government and external investors are exploiting their resources without adequately compensating the local population.

3- Unequal Distribution of Resources and Perceived Sense of Deprivation: Balochistan, despite being Pakistan’s largest and resource-rich province, faces unequal distribution of resources and a deep-rooted sense of deprivation among its people. Although it contributes significantly to national energy and mineral wealth, including natural gas, copper, gold, and coal, it remains Pakistan’s least developed region, with poor infrastructure, low literacy rate, and inadequate healthcare facilities.

Many locals feel that revenues from natural resources are unfairly controlled by the federal government, with minimal reinvestment in provincial development. The lack of employment opportunities, political marginalization, and security concerns further fuel grievances. Though various law enforcement agencies and intelligence organizations are doing their best to bring normality to the security situation of the province they lack proper coordination and operate under different umbrellas. There is a need to create synergy in the efforts of police, Frontier Corps, Army, and intelligence agencies operating in Balochistan by placing them operationally under one command or authority till the security situation is fully stabilized.

4- External Factors: The geopolitics of the region has also played a role in the insurgency and present state of affairs in Balochistan. Baloch separatist movements have been allegedly supported by external actors, particularly by neighbouring countries like India operating from its safe havens in Afghanistan with the support of the current Afghan government and in addition covert financial support of some regional and extra-regional countries, which some in Pakistan believe seeks to destabilize the region to counter CPEC and other strategic projects.

During my stay in Balochistan in one of our formal meetings with Commander ISAF/NATO and Afghan Military Commanders of the time admitted that there are Baloch miscreant camps present in and around Kandahar, fuelling the insurgency-like situation in Balochistan. The establishment and presence of the Indian Consulate in Kandahar province close to our Chaman border area highlight the Indian interest and involvement in Balochistan. A recent UN Security Council report about the presence of over two dozen terrorist groups in Afghanistan having substantial financial support in millions of dollars and their operations in Pakistan have stamped Pakistan’s genuine security concern and the gravity and complexity of the security situation in this part of the world.

* Way Forward:- Stabilizing and Prosperous Balochistan

Achieving long-term stability and prosperity in Balochistan requires a multifaceted approach that addresses both the economic and political grievances of the local population while promoting inclusive development and also ensuring zero tolerance for any anti-state activity. Some of the key steps being suggested for the way forward include:

1- Political Reconciliation: Addressing the political grievances of the Baloch people is crucial for long-term stability. The federal government must engage in meaningful dialogue with Baloch nationalist groups and political leaders to ensure greater political autonomy and representation for the province. Devolution of power through the 18th Amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan has provided some autonomy to provinces, but more needs to be done to ensure that Balochistan has a stronger voice in national decision-making.

2- Economic Empowerment: Balochistan’s rich natural resources must be harnessed for the benefit of its people. The provincial and federal governments should work together to ensure that revenues from natural gas, minerals, and other resources are reinvested in the province’s infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Local communities should be given a stake in the development of major projects, such as CPEC, Gwadar Port, Saindak and Riko Diq through employment opportunities, revenue-sharing agreements, training programs and development of local communities.

3- Inclusive Development: The development of infrastructure in Balochistan, such as roads, schools, hospitals, and electricity, is essential for improving the quality of life in the province. Special focus should be given to rural and remote areas, which have been particularly neglected. Developing Balochistan’s human capital through education and vocational training is key to empowering the youth and creating opportunities within the province.

4- Security and Rule of Law: While economic and political measures are essential, ensuring security in Balochistan remains critical. A balanced approach involving security forces and local law enforcement, alongside efforts to win the hearts and minds of the local population, is needed. Genuine human rights abuses must be addressed to prevent further alienation of the people, and steps should be taken to rehabilitate insurgents willing to renounce violence.

5- Creation of a Joint Civil Armed Forces Command at the Federal Level (JCAFC): Creating a Joint Civil Armed Forces Command at the federal level and placing CAFs of all provinces and police under this command may be made. It will yield better results in terms of centralized command and control and decentralized execution aspects and also ensure judicious and effective use of resources and synergy among its elements.

6- Uniform Rule of Law: To ensure uniform rule of law and maintain effective law and order in Balochistan, all B areas may again immediately be made A areas. In addition, measures like taking locals on board to immediately report the presence of any anti-state element in their respective areas, upgrading intelligence networks making use of digital and AI tools to pre-empt any terrorist activity and finally those apprehended and found involved directly or indirectly in any anti-state or terrorist activity be speedily tried in courts with capital punishment.

Balochistan, with its vast resources and strategic importance, has the potential to become a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic development. However, decades of neglect, political marginalization, and insurgency have kept it from realizing this potential. A combination of economic empowerment, political reconciliation, inclusive development, and improved security can pave the way for a more stable and prosperous Balochistan. With the right approach, Balochistan can not only contribute to Pakistan’s growth but also serve as a bridge between South Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East and even East Asia.

In conclusion, I would like to say that, Pakistan has come a long way and now stands wiser and stronger than ever. We are an established nuclear power plant with one of the best professional armed forces in the world, which is backed by 250 million intelligent and resilient people with rivers, snow-clad mountains, glaciers, vast fertile land, deserts, beautiful seas, and beaches. All we need to do is learn from our mistakes, put our house in order by ensuring a uniform rule of law, and uniform development in all parts of Pakistan, make people-centric policies, and last but not least, place our beloved country Pakistan above our petty self-interest.

Long Live Pakistan, Pakistan Zindabad.

The writer is a Retired Major General who serves as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam.