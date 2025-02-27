LDA’s inaction fuels illegal housing boom near Hanjarwal Station

The unchecked influence of land mafias and fraudulent LDA officials has led to the illegal construction of 30 houses near Hanjarwal Station on Niaz Baig Road, exposing severe lapses in enforcement by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). Despite clear violations of multiple laws and regulations, no action has been taken, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of Director General LDA Tahir Farooq’s policies and SOPs to curb unlawful urban expansion.

Brazen Violation of Building Regulations

These constructions, situated within LDA’s Zone-2 jurisdiction, blatantly defy the Punjab Development of Cities Act, 1976, and the LDA Building & Zoning Regulations, 2019, both of which mandate prior approval of building plans and adherence to zoning laws. Furthermore, the Punjab Private Housing Schemes & Land Subdivision Rules, 2010, prohibit any development without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the competent authority.

Under these regulations:

* Section 33 of the Punjab Development of Cities Act, 1976, prohibits unauthorized development and empowers LDA to demolish unlawful constructions.

* Regulation 5.2.1 of LDA Building & Zoning Regulations, 2019, mandates that no construction can commence without an approved building plan and compliance with land-use policies.

* Rule 45 of the Punjab Private Housing Schemes & Land Subdivision Rules, 2010, makes it illegal to advertise or sell plots in an unapproved scheme.

Yet, the land mafia, with the assistance of self-proclaimed LDA officers, has blatantly ignored these provisions.

LDA’s Complicity: Fake Officials Oversee Construction

Eyewitness reports indicate that individuals posing as LDA officers have set up makeshift monitoring setups with chairs on-site, ensuring uninterrupted construction. Astonishingly, this illegal activity has continued for over two months, yet no official notices, sealing orders, or demolition operations have been initiated.

The Chief Town Planner, Asad Dogar, has failed to take any decisive action, allowing the land mafia and local contractors to falsely claim LDA’s approval for these unauthorized structures. These fabricated claims have misled potential buyers, who are now being lured into purchasing properties that could be demolished at any time.

Public Demand for Immediate Action

As the situation escalates, citizens are urging DG LDA Tahir Farooq to take immediate action. The failure to curb this illegal expansion not only encourages land grabbing but also undermines LDA’s credibility as the primary regulator of urban development in Lahore.

Experts warn that if timely intervention is not undertaken, this case could set a dangerous precedent, emboldening land mafias to continue their illegal activities unchecked. Immediate enforcement of sealing and demolition orders, legal action against fraudulent officials, and public awareness campaigns are crucial to preventing further exploitation of unsuspecting buyers.

The ball is now in LDA’s court-will it enforce the law or allow Lahore’s urban planning to be dictated by mafias and corruption?