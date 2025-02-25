The Vertical Breaks Ground on V3 Business Centre – A New Hub for Corporate Excellence Lahore, Pakistan



The Vertical proudly announces the groundbreaking of V3 Business Centre, marking a significant milestone in the city’s commercial real estate landscape. Situated on Main Pine Avenue Road, this state-of-the-art corporate destination is set to redefine luxury office spaces, offering an unparalleled business environment.

The piling work has officially commenced, laying the foundation for a modern workspace that will cater to businesses, entrepreneurs, and corporate firms looking for premium office solutions. With a commitment to excellence, V3 Business Centre will integrate cutting-edge facilities, smart infrastructure, and contemporary designs, ensuring an optimal work environment.

“At The Vertical, we are committed to building more than just office spaces – we are creating dynamic business hubs that foster growth and innovation,” said Vertical’s CEO Muteeb Siddiqi. “V3 Business Centre will be the next benchmark in corporate real estate, setting new standards for efficiency and elegance.”

This milestone follows the success of 94 Business Centre and V2, both of which have established themselves as premier corporate towers in Lahore. With V3 Business Centre, The Vertical continues its mission to elevate the business experience with top-tier facilities, strategic locations, and world-class amenities.

For partnership inquiries, leasing details, or investment opportunities, contact:

📍 The Vertical – 94-B, Pine Avenue Commercial Area, Khayaban-e-Amin, Lahore

📧 info@thevertical.pk | 🌐 www.thevertical.pk

📞 0340 131 9999

Stay updated on all developments by joining our WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaaaU105a24AWyb31z25

