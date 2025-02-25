ABL Funds conferred with Cambridge Excellence Award

ABL Asset Management Company Limited (ABL Funds), one of Pakistan’s leading asset management companies, has been awarded the prestigious Cambridge Excellence Award for Islamic Asset Management in Pakistan 2025 at the Cambridge Islamic Funds Awards (CIFA) 2025 held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on February 10, 2025. The recognition highlights ABL Funds’ outstanding performance in delivering innovative Shariah Compliant investment solutions that resonate with investors’ values.

The Cambridge Islamic Funds Awards celebrate exceptional achievements in the Islamic finance sector, recognizing institutions that demonstrate remarkable growth, product innovation, and commitment to ethical investing principles. ABL Funds secured this distinguished honor through its consistent market performance and ongoing efforts to democratize Shariah compliant investing in Pakistan.

“This recognition represents more than just an award – it validates our unwavering commitment to excellence in Islamic asset management,” said Naveed Nasim, Chief Executive Officer of ABL Funds. “We have worked diligently to create investment solutions that not only adhere to Shariah principles but also deliver strong returns for our investors. This achievement reinforces our role in advancing Pakistan’s Islamic finance sector.”

Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Allied Bank Limited since 2007, ABL Funds has established itself as a pioneer in innovative investment management. Through its ABL Emaan Funds platform, launched in 2010, the company offers one of Pakistan’s most comprehensive Shariah-compliant investment portfolios, successfully bridging traditional Islamic finance principles with contemporary investment strategies.

The company’s commitment to excellence is further reflected in its PACRA AM1 rating – the highest asset manager rating available. As of January 31st, 2025, ABL Funds manages total twenty-two mutual funds and pension funds, along with various administrative plans, with total Assets under Management (excluding Fund of Funds) reaching approximately Rs. 317 billion.