Sindh govt, UNIDO partner to build climate-resilient infrastructure

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken a significant step towards poverty alleviation and inclusive rural development by signing a $5 million agreement with the European Union through the Sindh Peoples Housing for Flood Affected (SPHF), initiating the PAIDAR project – a Communal Infrastructure Grant Agreement.

In collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and funded by the European Union’s PAIDAR program, the Sindh government is launching initiatives focused on climate resilience and sustainable development.

The signing ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s House, chaired by Syed Murad Ali Shah, and was attended by senior government officials along with representatives from the European Union and UNIDO.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the agreement reflects his government’s commitment to sustainable rehabilitation, ensuring that communities not only recover from past devastations but also become stronger and better prepared for future climate challenges. This landmark initiative aims to restore flood-affected districts by reinforcing infrastructure, rebuilding communities, and stimulating economic recovery.

The Sindh People’s Housing for Flood-Affected Individuals (SPHF) is already leading the world’s largest post-disaster housing reconstruction initiative, with 2.1 million climate-resilient homes currently under development. Murad Shah stated that the agreement builds on this momentum by introducing innovative projects that incorporate green technology, digital mapping, and sustainable infrastructure to transform the affected regions.

According to CM Murad Shah, the major initiatives under the Grant Agreement include the Green/Good Bricks Pilot Project, with a budget of Rs 9.9 million. This project will establish an eco-friendly production plant in Thatta in collaboration with InnoCSR (Korean entrepreneurs) and marks a milestone in sustainable construction materials.

Additionally, the Drone-Based Survey and Climate-Resilient Settlement Plan is set at Rs 55.44 million. “We are conducting GIS mapping across Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, and Tharparkar, covering 13,846 households to generate critical socio-economic data,” he noted.

He also mentioned that the GIS & Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index (MPI) Dashboard will serve as a real-time digital platform for data-driven planning and rural development in Sindh.

Further, the agreement includes communal infrastructure development funding of EURO 5 million to enhance public infrastructure across 150-173 villages, improving access to essential services.

The Model Village Development in Lahko Bhambro, District Thatta, with a budget of EURO 0.2 million, is currently 40% complete. This project aims to set a blueprint for climate-resilient villages, with plans for completion by April 2025.

Regarding the Carbon Credit and Green Growth Initiatives, the Chief Minister stated that they are providing technical assistance to unlock funding for carbon credit programs, which will support long-term environmental sustainability.

“We started with housing and demonstrated that large-scale rehabilitation is possible,” the Chief Minister remarked. He added that the efforts are now expanding beyond housing to develop supporting infrastructure that will benefit communities for generations.

“For the first time, we have digital village maps that offer real-time insights into needs and future development. With partners like UNIDO and the European Union, we are not just rebuilding; we are strengthening communities to thrive in the face of climate challenges,” he concluded.

This historic collaboration between the Sindh government, the European Union, and UNIDO marks a new era in climate adaptation, sustainable development, and economic resilience. Through strategic investments in climate-smart infrastructure, digital mapping, and eco-friendly innovations, Sindh is leading the way in disaster recovery and sustainable growth.

Separately, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has emphasised the need for unity, strategic economic planning, and infrastructural development to achieve Pakistan’s vision of a trillion-dollar economy.

This he said while speaking at the “Uraan Pakistan” workshop, hosted by the Sindh government at CM House on Monday.. He outlined the challenges and opportunities for sustainable growth.

CM Murad Shah emphasised the decline in exports, stating that energy and infrastructure development are crucial for economic progress. “We cannot increase exports without reliable energy and modern infrastructure,” he remarked. He pointed out that ports are underutilised due to logistics constraints and suggested that heavy traffic should be redirected to the Lyari Expressway to facilitate smoother goods transportation.

CM Shah announced that Shahrah-e-Bhutto will be completed by the end of this year, providing an alternative route for heavy traffic. He also stressed the need for a Ring Road to enhance transport and stimulate economic activity and highlighted the potential of the Dhabeji and Khairpur economic zones, urging stakeholders to support export-oriented industries.

Mura Shah said that Thar Coal remains underutilised, and despite the Jhimpir Corridor’s capacity of 50,000 MW, Pakistan is only producing 2,000 MW. He called for increased investment in renewable energy to reduce reliance on imported fuels.

Talking about digital and technology growth, the chief minister asserted that Pakistan’s youth possess immense talent, but the lack of high-speed internet and digital infrastructure is hindering their ability to compete globally. He acknowledged Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s concerns regarding digital connectivity and called for greater investment in the IT sector.

Murad Ali Shah, talking about population growth, identified population [growth] as Pakistan’s biggest challenge, stating that if the country had followed regional trends, its population would be around 130 million rather than its current levels. He noted that neighbouring countries have effectively controlled population growth, whereas Pakistan has failed to implement similar strategies.

Discussing climate change, Mr Shah reminded that Benazir Bhutto’s 2008 manifesto included climate action, which has gained significant importance following recent floods. He announced that the Sindh government is heavily investing in water conservation projects but called for federal support in large-scale water infrastructure initiatives. Murad Shah reiterated the need for unity and collective action to lead Pakistan toward a prosperous future. “We must leave a country for our next generation where they can truly soar,” he stated.