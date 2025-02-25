Shabbir Hussain Butt: A dedicated bureaucrat shaping Punjab’s administrative landscape

Shabbir Hussain Butt, a seasoned civil servant, has been making waves in Punjab’s administrative circles with his relentless commitment to governance and public service. Born on June 1 in the village of Ghattian, Sialkot, Butt’s academic journey took him through Government College Lahore, where he completed his F.Sc and graduation. He later earned an M.Sc. in Environmental Sciences, along with M.A. Urdu and LL.B. degrees from Punjab University.

A Career Rooted in Public Service

Shabbir Hussain Butt embarked on his government service career in 2003 as an Assistant Superintendent of Jail. Over the years, he has held key positions in various districts, gaining a reputation for efficiency, innovation, and proactive governance.

His tenure as Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sheikhupura marked a turning point, where he not only modernized administrative processes but also introduced pivotal reforms. One of his notable contributions was the digitization of stamp duty, a proposal that was approved and implemented under his supervision. This initiative played a crucial role in improving transparency and efficiency in the revenue system.

Fighting Counterfeit Medicines & Healthcare Reforms

In 2017, Butt spearheaded a province-wide campaign against counterfeit medicines, a move that won him recognition from the then Chief Minister of Punjab, who awarded him a Rs. 50,000 honorarium. His efforts ensured safer pharmaceutical practices across Punjab.

His dedication to healthcare reforms also saw him transforming DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura into Punjab’s first PHC-certified hospital. In 2018, he played a key role in setting up an advanced cardiac facility at the DHQ Hospital, making it the only hospital in Punjab at the time to offer RCP, Speaker TPM, and Fixing procedures for heart patients.

Crackdown on Land Encroachments & Promotion of Sports

During his tenure as AC Sheikhupura, Butt launched a massive anti-encroachment drive, reclaiming government-owned agricultural and commercial land worth billions from illegal land grabbers.

His passion for youth engagement and sports was also evident when he organized an international hockey match between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in Sheikhupura, a major achievement for the district. Additionally, he initiated the Inter-School DC Cricket Tournament in 2018, providing young athletes a platform to showcase their talent.

Exemplary Leadership in Revenue & Administrative Affairs

His administrative acumen was further highlighted in 2020 when he oversaw Punjab’s wheat procurement campaign, achieving 160% of the target, a record-breaking feat that earned him the title of Best Assistant Commissioner.

His career progression continued with his appointment as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Gujranwala in 2022, where he took charge of various development projects and governance initiatives. Currently serving as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Gujranwala, he remains at the forefront of revenue administration, working to streamline processes and curb corruption.

A Civil Servant Committed to Change

Shabbir Hussain Butt’s career reflects a blend of innovation, dedication, and a results-driven approach. His impact on revenue administration, healthcare reforms, land retrieval operations, and sports promotion underscores his commitment to public service. As he continues his journey in Punjab’s bureaucracy, his contributions are setting new benchmarks for governance and administrative excellence.