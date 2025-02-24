LLF 2025 concludes celebrating literary brilliance and cultural grandeur

The 13th edition of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) reached its magnificent culmination at the Alhamra Art Center, leaving an enduring legacy of intellectual brilliance, cultural enlightenment and artistic refinement.

Over the past three days, LLF has embodied a confluence of literature, history and ideas, serving as a premier platform for erudite discourse and cross-cultural engagement.

The final day was a distinguished affair, replete with profound literary dialogues, illuminating historical explorations, and captivating book unveilings, culminating in a transcendent Qawwali performance by the esteemed Sher Miandad Khan.

The concluding day of LLF showcased a stellar lineup of intellectuals, historians and literary stalwarts, each contributing to a vibrant discussion on the evolution of literature and its indispensable role in shaping societies. Among the most anticipated talks was “Mughal Lahore and Modern Tellings,” a compelling exploration of the grandeur of the Mughal era, its cultural legacy and the narratives that continue to define Lahore’s historical identity. Renowned scholars presented nuanced perspectives, enriching the audience with unparalleled insights into Lahore’s artistic and literary grandeur.

The launch of Ringside drew substantial attention. It featured a stimulating discourse between Nasim Ashraf and Shahid Malik, deliberating on the intricate intersections of sports, diplomacy and governance. This discussion profoundly reflected Pakistan’s sporting history and broader socio-political ramifications.

One of the most engrossing sessions of the day was “Parallel Universes,” where luminaries of speculative fiction, including Karen Joy Fowler and Robert VS Redick, captivated the audience with their astute analyses of the genre. Chaired by Nur Nasreen Ibrahim, this session delved into the role of science fiction and fantasy literature in reflecting contemporary anxieties, stimulating imagination, and redefining storytelling paradigms.

A standout feature of the final day was the compelling session on “Forgotten Images: Postcards of Pre-Partition Pakistan (1890-1947)”, masterfully presented by FS Aijazuddin. This session meticulously dissected rare visual archives, shedding light on historical narratives often relegated to obscurity. Attendees were transported through time as the discussion illuminated the cultural and historical intricacies of pre-Partition Pakistan.

The “The Future of Dialects” session was yet another intellectual highlight. Linguists and cultural custodians passionately debated the urgent need to preserve Indigenous languages. The discourse reinforced LLF’s unwavering commitment to fostering linguistic diversity and safeguarding Pakistan’s rich linguistic heritage.

As the sun dipped below the Lahore skyline, the festival reached its grand crescendo with an enrapturing Qawwali performance by the legendary Sher Miandad Khan. The spiritually evocative melodies reverberated through the Alhamra halls, leaving audiences spellbound and underscoring the transcendental power of Sufi music. This ethereal performance was a befitting finale to a festival dedicated to celebrating knowledge, culture and artistic expression.

Reflecting on the festival’s unparalleled success, Razi Ahmed, Chairman and CEO of LLF, lauded the festival’s enduring impact: “The 13th edition of LLF has once again affirmed Lahore’s status as a citadel of culture, literature and intellectual discourse. This festival has been a beacon of artistic excellence, bringing together distinguished scholars, visionaries, and creatives from across the globe. We take immense pride in nurturing a platform that fosters profound discussions and cultivates literary appreciation.”

Executive Director of Alhamra, Tauqueer Haider Kazmi, extended his heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to the festival’s triumph: “Alhamra stands as the proud custodian of this illustrious literary gathering, where the past, present, and future converge through intellectual exchange. This festival has once again proven to be a dynamic space for cross-cultural exploration, fostering meaningful connections between global literary and artistic communities. My deepest appreciation goes to the indefatigable team at Alhamra, whose relentless dedication and meticulous efforts have elevated this festival to an extraordinary stature. The overwhelming participation and thought-provoking discussions throughout LLF 2025 testify to its immense success.”

An Enduring Legacy.

With over 150 eminent scholars, authors, and artists, 60 intellectually stimulating sessions, and an audience that spanned generations, LLF 2025 has cemented its place as an unparalleled forum for literary and cultural discourse. As the festival concludes, it leaves an indelible imprint, heralding a future where literature continues to inspire, challenge and unite minds worldwide.