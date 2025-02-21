Mehwish Salman Ali Represents Pakistan at IDCF by DCO in Jordan, Announces AI Innovation Center and Forges Global Partnerships

Mehwish Salman Ali, Founder and CEO of Data Vault, represented Pakistan at the prestigious International Digital Cooperation Forum (IDCF), hosted by the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) at the Dead Sea, Jordan. As a key participant in the “Connecting AI Startups” panel, Mehwish highlighted Pakistan’s growing influence in the global AI ecosystem and its potential as a hub for world-class AI talent.

Launch of Pakistan’s First AI Innovation Center

During the panel discussion, Mehwish Salman Ali unveiled plans for Pakistan’s first AI Innovation Center, an initiative led by Data Vault. The center is designed to accelerate the growth of AI startups, foster innovation, and integrate Pakistani AI solutions into the global market. By providing resources, mentorship, and a collaborative environment, the center aims to position Pakistan as a leader in AI development and technological entrepreneurship.

Strategic Partnerships and High-Level Engagements

On the sidelines of the forum, Mehwish engaged in a series of strategic meetings with global tech leaders to promote Pakistan’s AI capabilities and explore opportunities for international collaboration. Key discussions included:

– Collaboration with Elm: Mehwish met with Mr. Hakeem AbdulAziz Alrasheed, General Manager of Elm, Saudi Arabia’s leading technology company, to explore potential partnerships in AI and digital security.

– Partnership with Fit4Internet: Discussions with Mag. Ulrike Domany-Funtan, General Secretary of Fit4Internet, focused on AI-driven digital literacy and cybersecurity initiatives.

– Bilateral Cooperation with Portugal: Mehwish held talks with Mr. Alberto Rodrigues da Silva, Portugal’s Secretary of State for Modernization and Digitalization, to discuss cooperation in AI research, development, and innovation. Mr. Rodrigues da Silva, a renowned researcher and Full Professor at the University of Lisbon, emphasized the importance of cross-border collaboration in advancing AI technologies.

– Invitation from Oman: A significant highlight of the forum was an invitation from Dr. Ali bin Amer al Shidhani, Under-Secretary of Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, to establish a Data Vault office in Oman. This partnership aims to develop AI-based solutions for regional and international markets.

A Milestone for Pakistan’s AI Ecosystem

Mehwish Salman Ali’s participation in IDCF by DCO and the announcement of Pakistan’s first AI Innovation Center mark a significant step forward in strengthening the country’s presence in the global AI landscape. Through strategic partnerships and cross-border collaborations, Mehwish is paving the way for Pakistani AI startups to thrive on the international stage.

Her efforts underscore Pakistan’s commitment to innovation and its potential to become a key player in the global AI ecosystem. The launch of the AI Innovation Center and the forging of international partnerships are expected to drive economic growth, create opportunities for local talent, and position Pakistan as a leader in AI-driven technological advancements.