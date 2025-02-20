COAS Gen Asim Munir awarded guard of honour during UK visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir was awarded a ceremonial guard of honour during his visit to the United Kingdom, according to a statement by the military’s media wing.

The army chief is set to participate in the seventh Regional Stabilisation Conference at the esteemed Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where he will deliver the keynote address on ‘The Emerging World Order and Pakistan’s Future Outlook’, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

The annual conference serves as a platform for military dialogue between Pakistan and the UK to foster collaboration, bringing together policymakers, both civilian and military, as well as members of prominent think tanks from both countries.

“The COAS will engage with key members of the UK’s civil and military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest,” the statement said, adding that he will hold meetings with Chief of Defence Staff UK Adm Toney Radikon, Chief of the General Staff of the British Army General Sir Roland Walker and UK National Security Advisor Jonathan Nicholas Powell.

Gen Munir will also visit prominent units of the British Army, including the Land Warfare Centre and the 1st Strike Brigade, where he will receive briefings on the UK Army’s modernisation initiatives and operational strategies. The visit underscores the enduring partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, reaffirming their shared commitment to regional stability and global peace.