PSX snaps losing streak with 1,344-point gain

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 1,344.95 points, a positive change of 1.20 percent, closing at 113,088.48 points as compared to 111,743.53 points on the last trading day.

A total of 545,005,593 shares were traded during the day as compared to 511,194,686 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.741 billion against Rs19.635 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 446 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 255 of them recorded gains and 139 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were B.O. Punjab with 200,841,500 shares at Rs.13.23 per share, Power Cement with 25,779,974 shares at Rs.10.71 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 21,844,484 shares at Rs.1.50 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.140.28 per share closing at Rs.9,529.61 whereas runner-up was Lucky Cement Limited with Rs.55.35 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,459.65.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.92.80 per share price, closing at Rs.853.54, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs.59.44 decline in its per share price to Rs.1,039.96. Separately, European shares opened lower Tuesday, while Chinese technology stocks surged after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with entrepreneurs this week in what is seen as a show of support to the technology industry.

Early European trading was mostly down, with France’s CAC 40 down 0.18%, while Germany’s DAX dipped 0.26%. Britain’s FTSE 100 remained mostly unchanged.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.59% to 22,976.81, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.93% to 3,324.49. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.25% to 39,270.40 after Japan’s economic growth for the fourth quarter beat forecasts. In other regional markets, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.66% to 8,481.00. while South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.63% to 2,626.81.

China’s technology stocks rallied Tuesday. E-commerce firm Alibaba gained nearly 3% and smartphone maker Xiaomi saw its stock price surge over 6%, while video games firm Tencent and online services company Meituan also gained.

Xi’s meeting with entrepreneurs on Monday, including Alibaba founder Jack Ma, is a signal of assurance and stability after a crackdown on the technology industry in recent years.

“The optics of Xi’s rare sit-down with tech executives are impossible to ignore. This isn’t just another policy meeting – it’s a calculated move, reflecting Beijing’s growing concerns over economic momentum and China’s position in the global tech race,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management in a note.

“For investors, the takeaway is clear: China’s leadership is throwing its weight behind tech once again. Whether this translates into long-term policy shifts or is just a short-term confidence play remains to be seen,” he said.