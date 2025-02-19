Rahim Pardesi challenges Khushhal Khan to the ring

After beating showbiz A-lister Feroze Khan in his debut boxing match, social media star Rahim Pardesi has now challenged young actor Khushhal Khan in the ring. In the post-match discussion, after defeating Feroze Khan 4-1 on Saturday, digital creator Rahim Pardesi summoned Khushhal Khan, who also made his boxing debut last month, to the ring next.

“I’m open to any challenge. I’ve heard there is a new kid on the block, named Khushhal Khan, who has been fighting with big helmets on,” he said.

“I just want to tell him, why don’t you fight with a real boxer and not a beginner?” Rahim asked further and challenged, “Let’s fight and then you will get to know who is the real champ.”

It is worth noting here that the ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ actor debuted in the boxing ring last month and emerged victorious against his opponent Bashar Khan, in an amateur match.

Meanwhile, Rahim faced Feroze in the actor’s debut match over the weekend. While the ‘Habs’ star tried his best to give intense competition to his opponent, he lost focus at one point when the former packed some strong punches on his face and nose.

Rahim capitalized on that opportunity, leaving Feroze with a bloody nose and a 4-1 defeat in the much-publicized match.