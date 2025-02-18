SIFC facilitates $2B investment talks between Pakistan and Azerbaijan

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is leading talks for potential investment deals valued at $2 billion between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, centered around energy and infrastructure development.

Azerbaijan has shown strong interest in investing in Pakistan’s motorway infrastructure and other development projects, marking a key move to bolster bilateral economic relations. The discussions cover a broad range of sectors, including general energy, renewable energy, and energy conservation.

The proposed investment framework focuses on three core areas:

Infrastructure development, with an emphasis on motorway projects Energy sector collaboration, encompassing both traditional and renewable sources Privatization prospects in Pakistan’s state-owned enterprises

Officials from both countries are also working to enhance trade and communication with Central Asian nations, positioning Pakistan as a vital hub for regional commerce.

“Azerbaijan’s interest in Pakistan’s privatization program is a major opportunity for both countries,” said a senior government official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the ongoing talks. The Pakistani government has committed to supporting these investment initiatives.

The SIFC’s role in facilitating these discussions highlights Pakistan’s dedication to simplifying foreign investment processes and strengthening economic ties with regional partners.