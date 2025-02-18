Armaghan’s startling revelations in the Mustafa Amir murder case go viral

In an exchange outside the court, Armaghan, the suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, declared, “I am being framed.” He further alleged that he fired at the police because they arrived at his house intending to rob him.

Reports indicate that during the raid, the police recovered advanced firearms from Armaghan’s residence. Despite this, Armaghan remained defiant, showing no remorse. When police raided his bungalow in Defence, the 23-year-old opened fire on them.

The confrontation led to injuries for an AVCC DSP and one officer, intensifying the situation. This incident occurred during the investigation into Mustafa’s abduction, which was tied to issues involving money, drugs, and power.

The troubling saga began on New Year’s Eve when Armaghan, Mustafa, and Shiraz organized a party. However, a dispute between Armaghan and Mustafa over a woman escalated. Five days later, a meeting between the two turned hostile, leading to Mustafa being tortured and set on fire in Hub (Balochistan).

After a ransom call was made, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell and the CPLC launched an investigation. Armaghan was arrested, and it was revealed that he had murdered Mustafa and disposed of his body in Malir. Under the influence of drugs, Armaghan made incoherent statements.

The case has now unfolded into a shocking tale involving drugs and criminal behavior. Armaghan’s father is reportedly searching for a mobile phone that holds evidence of dollars, crypto transactions, and videos documenting Mustafa’s torture.

Armaghan has a history of violence and thuggery, and is known for extorting money from individuals and firing weapons. During his court appearance today, he denied involvement in the crime and maintained that he was being framed. He also reiterated his claim that the police had come to his house to rob him, which prompted his resistance using modern weapons.