Gold dips by Rs1,700 per tola to Rs303,200

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,700 and was sold at Rs 303,700 on Monday against its sale at Rs 301,500 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,458 to Rs 259,945 from Rs 258,487 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 238,283 from Rs 236,955. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver were traded at Rs,3,350 and Rs.2,872 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $17 to $2,900 from $2,883 whereas the prices of silver in international market was recorded at $32.45, the Association reported.