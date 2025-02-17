PSX witnesses bearish, loses 341 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing, 341.76 more points, a negative change of 0.30 percent, closing at 111,743.53 points as compared to 112,085.30 points on the last trading day.

A total of 511,194,686 shares were traded during the day as compared to 457,049,928 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.635 billion against Rs23.215 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 435 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 130 of them recorded gains and 235 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 70 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were B.O. Punjab with 184,433,032 shares at Rs.12.17 per share, Power Cement with 38,642,821 shares at Rs.10.76 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 33,028,658 shares at Rs.1.47 per share.

Service Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.48.94 per share closing at Rs. 1,400.00 whereas runner-up was Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs.43.00 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,243.00.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.123.09 per share price, closing at Rs.7,250.30, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs.106.53 decline in its per share price to Rs.9,389.33.