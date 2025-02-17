Food For Thought & Health

Hunger affects everyone differently across the globe, yet why is it that women often eat the least and last?

Hippocrates timeless adage, Let thy food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food, highlights the essential relationship between health and nutrition. Yet, in Pakistan, this wisdom seems more like a distant ideal than a reality because both medicine and nutritious food are considered as luxuries which regular individuals cannot afford. Unfortunately, like all other situations, the brunt of this crisis is not shared equally. The social, economic, and cultural dynamics in our country often place women at a disadvantage when it comes to accessing both healthcare and nutritious food.

This imbalance is felt across all levels of society, but the story of one woman I recently heard highlights how deeply these issues affect women, regardless of their social or economic status. It’s a story that I believe resonates with many women, and may also strike a chord with men who look beyond the traditional, often forcefully imposed, gender roles that shape their perspectives. A friend shared her daily routine with me – one that countless middle-class women will find all too familiar. She works a full-time 9-to-5 job, balancing the demands of her career with the relentless, unpaid labor that comes with managing a household. Yet, despite the long hours and constant juggling, when it is time for dinner, she is often the last to sit at the table, if she gets to eat at all.

This is a reality faced by countless women across Pakistan – whether they work in offices or on farms, in schools or in homes. Mostly, stemming from patriarchal biases and societal norms that frequently overlook women’s health needs.

A child’s health and nutrition starts from the mother’s womb.

This conundrum is starkly reflected in the Cost of Inaction report developed by Nutrition International which highlights this bleak situation. According to the report, 41 percent of women in Pakistan are anemic with 14.4 percent being underweight and another 22.4 percent are deficient in Vitamin A. The state of maternal nutrition, unfortunately, is also not earning any accolades anytime soon. The National Nutrition Survey (NNS) 2018 further confirms that macro and micronutrient deficiencies are alarming in women of reproductive age, 14.4% are underweight, 24% are overweight, and 13.8% are obese. Moreover, 40.2 percent children under 5 are stunted due to poor dietary intake of both the mother and the child

This condition of maternal nutrition in Pakistan is a pressing concern that demand immediate action. – Inadequate healthcare and nutrition for women can have far-reaching and serious consequences. It impacts the health, well-being and productivity of not only the future generation but also the entire communities leading to substantial costs for human capital, development, and economic progress. It lowers the visibility of women and adversely affects their contribution to the society.

The NI reports also suggests that the country can lose up to 17 billion dollars dues to under-nutrition. As the cost of living continues to rise and food insecurity increases, a staggering 82% of Pakistan’s population is unable to afford a healthy diet, highlighting the deepening challenges faced by many in accessing nutritious food.

These facts and figures make it extremely convenient to assume that poverty is the main perpetrator of malnutrition, and gender inequality has nothing to do with it. However, these two are inextricably linked – touching women at every stage of their lives. A child’s health and nutrition starts from the mother’s womb. Poor maternal nutrition before and during pregnancy leads to debilitating and deadly consequences for both the mother and the child. A malnourished baby will grow into a malnourished adult with poor health, and poor access to opportunities and will be unable to participate fully into society.

Addressing this entrenched problem of malnutrition requires collaboration and synergies across key stakeholders including, national and local government, donor organizations, private sector, and community groups. There partnerships will extend support to people who are most affect and create awareness on a broader scale. In this regard, innovative financing mechanisms are critical for sustaining nutrition action plans while simultaneously strengthening institutional and human capacity. However, traditional funding sources only create short-term relief but lack a sustainable and long-lasting impact. Because, if donation ceases or government initiative is discontinued, access to food and medicine will be disrupted, leaving the already vulnerable communities with empty hands.

Hence, it is pertinent that such programs should not be dependent on short-term aid but should instead be built on resilient systems. Sustainable and long-term solutions such as community-led agriculture initiatives, local food production programs, economic empowerment and social and behavior change communication strategies that last beyond any single project or policy shift can only guarantee food security and healthy behaviors.

Programs should not be dependent on short-term aid but should instead be built on resilient systems that guarantee continued access to essential nutrition services. Long-term solutions-such as community-led agriculture initiatives, local food production programs, community healthcare workers and economic empowerment strategies – can help reduce reliance on external support and create food security that lasts beyond any single project or policy shift. After all, when our women eat well, our children grow strong, laying the foundation for a healthier society.

The writer works at the Forum for Women Development & Research — White Ribbon Alliance Pakistan Chapter. She can be contacted at javnisar@yahoo.com