KP, Sindh are now following Punjab CM’s policies: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that it is a welcome development that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh are following the progressive policies introduced by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Punjab.

In a statement, she emphasized that the relief reaching people beyond Punjab is a testament to the effectiveness of her governance. Instead of targeting Maryam Nawaz with baseless criticism, opponents should direct their efforts toward addressing the issues faced by their own provinces, she added. She highlighted that Punjab is witnessing an unprecedented transformation in the fields of agriculture, industry, and infrastructure, with Maryam Nawaz leading historic and groundbreaking reforms. The government is working diligently to establish Punjab as the country’s true food basket by strengthening the agricultural sector.

Azma Bokhari also announced that, for the first time in Punjab’s history, a historic Rs. 400 billion “Kisan Card Program” has been launched to support farmers. The initiative includes the distribution of Green Tractors, Super Seeders, and agricultural machinery on a rental basis, ensuring better access to modern farming tools.

Furthermore, she noted that Maryam Nawaz is committed to providing equal relief across all districts of Punjab. Under the “Ramazan Nigehban Program”, essential food supplies will be delivered directly to the homes of deserving families, ensuring dignified support during the holy month. The minister reaffirmed that Maryam Nawaz’s vision and policies are entirely focused on the welfare and uplift of the common people.