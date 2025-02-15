Brides, Pride, Guide

In the heart of Punjab, where tradition and modernity waltz in a delicate embrace, a quiet revolution is unfolding. It is a revolution draped in the colours of dignity, stitched with the threads of compassion, and woven into the very fabric of community spirit. The Punjab Dhee Rani Programme, launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is not just a social welfare initiative-it is a lifeline, a promise, and a testament to the power of inclusive governance. It speaks to the very soul of Punjab, where marriages are not merely unions of two people but a celebration of family, faith, and the future.

For many in this land, marriage is a milestone paved with expectations-both cultural and economic. It is a time of joy, but for low-income families, it often comes with an unbearable financial weight. A wedding, after all, is not just about two hearts coming together; it is about the bed they will sleep on, the dishes they will eat from, the home they will make, and the debts they must avoid. The Punjab Dhee Rani Programme is the answer to a longstanding dilemma faced by thousands: how to celebrate this sacred event without drowning in loans, selling prized possessions, or feeling the sharp sting of societal judgment.

The programme extends a helping hand where it is needed most, offering brides a ‘Salami’ of PKR 100,000, directly accessible via an ATM card, ensuring immediate financial relief. More than that, it provides a well-thought-out bridal gift package worth PKR 206,000, covering essential household items-a Holy Quran and prayer mat, a wooden double bed with a mattress, a mirror and dressing table, and a full dinner set. It is a start, a stepping stone, a small yet mighty bridge between uncertainty and stability. For those who once saw marriage as an insurmountable peak, it is a path made smoother, a promise made real.

In a country where the weight of economic uncertainty often eclipses the joy of life’s most meaningful moments, this initiative is a beacon, a reminder that governance can be both pragmatic and humane.

Beyond individual grants, the Punjab government has embraced the idea of collective wedding ceremonies, a concept that turns financial necessity into communal festivity. These weddings are not merely about saving money; they are about restoring dignity. They erase the invisible lines that separate the privileged from the struggling, proving that love and commitment are not bound by wealth. With an ambitious target of over 3,000 brides in its initial phase, the initiative aims to ensure that no deserving family is left behind. It is about unity, about coming together as a society and saying, “We see you, we honour you, and we will celebrate with you.”

Eligibility for the programme is carefully structured to reach those who need it most. Brides must be between 18 and 40 years old, residents of Punjab, and from economically distressed families. Special priority is given to orphaned women, persons with disabilities, and daughters of disabled parents. Transparency is key, and applications can be submitted through online portals, local offices, and a dedicated helpline. To eliminate any shadow of doubt, an electronic balloting system ensures fair selection, shielding the process from bias and favouritism.

But this initiative is more than an act of charity-it is a catalyst for change. It lifts families out of the debt cycle that has long plagued them, freeing them to redirect their resources towards education, healthcare, and business ventures. A daughter’s wedding should not mean a father’s bankruptcy or a mother’s silent sacrifice. By shouldering these costs, the Punjab government is not just funding weddings; it is safeguarding futures.

Women’s empowerment is at the very core of this programme. Financial security at the outset of a marriage lays the foundation for independence and stability. A woman who enters marriage without financial stress is a woman who can focus on education, work, and self-improvement rather than survival. When a society invests in the dignity of its daughters, it invests in its own strength, in the prosperity of families, and in the well-being of generations yet to come.

This initiative also injects life into local businesses. The demand for furniture, household goods, catering services, and event management rises, creating jobs and boosting economic activity. When a policy benefits not just its immediate recipients but an entire network of workers and entrepreneurs, it becomes more than a welfare measure-it becomes a force for economic growth. The Punjab Dhee Rani Programme is not just about today; it is about tomorrow, about building a province where social welfare and economic progress go hand in hand.

At its heart, this programme is about honour. It is about making sure that no mother weeps at night wondering how she will marry off her daughter. It is about ensuring that every father stands proud, knowing that his child will step into marriage without the shadow of financial distress looming over her. It is about community, about shared responsibility, about refusing to let poverty dictate the milestones of life. Under the stewardship of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab is not just witnessing policy changes; it is experiencing a transformation in how social welfare is conceived and executed. Good governance is not just about numbers on a balance sheet; it is about lives touched, burdens eased, and dignity restored. This programme is a statement that no economic hardship should stand in the way of love, commitment, and the sacred traditions that bind families together. It is a policy rooted in compassion but executed with efficiency, a rare and powerful combination.

As it expands, the Punjab Dhee Rani Programme has the potential to become a model for the rest of Pakistan, a blueprint for other provinces to follow. It challenges the long-held notion that social welfare is merely a safety net-it proves that it can be a launchpad, a means to elevate communities rather than merely sustain them. In a country where the weight of economic uncertainty often eclipses the joy of life’s most meaningful moments, this initiative is a beacon, a reminder that governance can be both pragmatic and humane.

This is not just about weddings; it is about rewriting the narrative of poverty and opportunity in Punjab. It is about ensuring that every daughter, regardless of her family’s financial standing, steps into her new life with pride, security, and a sense of belonging. In the symphony of progress, where every note counts, the Punjab Dhee Rani Programme is a melody of hope, an anthem of change, a promise that no bride will walk alone.

The writer, a chartered accountant and certified business analyst, is serving as a CEO for Model Bazaars.