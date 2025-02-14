Strengthening Pakistan’s Emergency Medical Services

In many low-middle-income countries, emergency medical services are not prioritised. Hence, it creates a considerable burden on the existing healthcare systems of the countries amid any urgent and immediate health crises. Since, uncertain medical-related situations cause numerous challenges such as financial constraints, lack of human resources, and various pertinent problems that undermine the capacity of healthcare infrastructure. However, it has also been largely evident that a significant amount of the general populace lacks awareness and insight into the appropriate usage of the EMS, and emergency medical services, which resultantly do not only further the misery of the patients but also cripples the procedures of the existing system and halt the process of smooth deliverance of the emergency medical services to the masses at large scale.

Pakistan’s Emergency Medical Services are evaluated as an essential segment of its healthcare system. The very system that ensures the provision of pre-hospital emergency care to the mammoth population of over 220 million people. Hence, the significance of the well-functioning EMS remains imperative in improving outcomes for illnesses that specifically are time-sensitive. In addition, the EMS system in countries that are engulfed in economic crises remains a persistent challenge, which halts the timely intervention of emergency care, intensifies disease burden, and increases the chances of elevated morbidity and mortality rates.

The very system that ensures the provision of pre-hospital emergency care to the mammoth population of over 220 million people.

To address these critical impediments, a prudent approach is always inevitable that signifies EMS development, one that promises an overhauled transportation network coupled with comprehensive emergency care services with the focused objective of improving patient survival rates. However, there are always myriad factors that hinder the progress in achieving the objective of an optimized EMS system. To put it in perspective, financial constraints, less competent human resources, and substandard services remain largely highlighted issues for a common man to access quality emergency medical services in our country.

To address such critical gaps in our emergency system, the utmost need for capacity building of the staff by providing adequate training about life-saving techniques is crucial. Further, a better communication and coordination system within the parameters of uniform protocols is beneficial to address concerns within our EMS system. Undoubtedly, Pakistan indeed has a long walk to travel for the assurance of effective deliverance of emergency response.

However, through the keen adaption of strategies that fulfill community needs such as promoting mass awareness educating local members of the community as first responders, and deploying motorbikes with paramedical staff in those rural segments where accessibility of ambulances is arduous. Furthermo re, prioritizing women’s role in our emergency medical care and introducing awareness and educational initiatives through concerted efforts with academia can be highly pivotal in alleviating predicaments in our pre-hospital emergency care system.

There is no ambiguity in the fact that the need for life-saving ambulances on the roads is imperative. But to make the proper utilization of it, there is indeed great room to prevail civic sense among the general populace for the better utilization of emergency services. Considering the fact, that Karachi is expected to become one of the leading populous cities by 2030, indicates a challenge of a wider scale.

Hence, relevant authorities must come forward, and formulate the strategy to form a cultivated culture that can assure the better utilization of resources. This would surely be crucial to attaining better patient outcomes. Notwithstanding, active digital campaigns on social media including both mainstream and print media highlighting and promoting ambulance usage awareness would go a long way to create lasting impact and save countless lives.

The writer is a research and development professional, currently working with the Government Of Sindh.