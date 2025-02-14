World Champion Shahid Butt sets another unique record

Fascinating fireworks display at National Horse and Cattle Show 2025.

The opening ceremony of the National Horse & Cattle Show was held at the Fortress Stadium, Lahore which was attended by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chief Minister Punjab, civil and high-ranking officers and a large number of people.

The fireworks display at the end of the ceremony captivated the ceremony. The scenes dancing to the charming tunes bathed the sky with colour and light. Shahid Butt says that this fiber works show was Pakistan’s first major musical fiber works show, which took 25 days to prepare. He presented a unique and wonderful show by working day and night.

Shahid Butt said that this was a difficult, complex, highly sensitive and unique work that requires a lifetime to understand it. Shahid Butt also said that despite lack of resources and difficulties, he always tried to put on his best efforts to display a successful show. He added that if the government sponsors his, he can earn millions of dollars and bring them to Pakistan along with making Pakistan famous across the globe.