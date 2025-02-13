Mehmood Booti’s historical, ecological transformation

The covered area of Mehmood Booti is approximately 40 hectares, which is being used an open dumping side since 1998.

RUDA is transforming the Mehmood Booti dumpsite into a green solar park and an urban forest. This initiative addresses Lahore’s pressing environmental issues, including soil, water and air pollution. Moreover, RUDA has taken on the task of cleaning the dumpsite.

The authority is converting the dumpsite into a solar park, integrating renewable energy solution to mitigate pollution. RUDA is also developing an urban forest on the site, which will help to restore the ecosystem and improve air quality. RUDA has been highly appreciated for the efforts in transforming Mehmood Booti.

RUDA’s initiative has transformed a formerly polluted dumpsite into a thriving green space. By clearing the dumpsite, RUDA has mitigated soil, water and air pollution, creating a healthier environment. The solar park at Mehmood Booti promotes renewable energy reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions.

RUDA’s urban forest initiative enhances biodiversity, improves air quality and provides a peaceful, pollution free environment for the citizens. The transformed Mehmood Booti site offers recreational spaces, improving the overall quality of life for nearby residents.

This project of RUDA focuses on sustainability and renewable energy will attract eco-tourism and investments will boost local economic growth.

RUDA’s leadership has demonstrated a clear vision for sustainable development and environmental stewardship. By acknowledging RUDA’s efforts, we appreciate their commitment for creating a more sustainable, livable and environmentally conscious Lahore city.

