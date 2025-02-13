Pickpockets run amok in Lahore

Lahore is now in the grip of pickpockets as 2,024 citizens have fallen victim in the first month of year 2025. According to reports, the year 2024 pickpockets did not spare the participants of funeral prayers. The City Division of Lahore Police stands at the top regarding this crime as 569 cases were registered. Model Town Division at 2nd with 414 registered cases. Saddar Divisions stands at 3rd with 380 incidents. In Iqbal Town Division 282 pickpocketing FIR registered while 220 cases were reported in Civil Lines areas and 138 FIRs were registered in Cantt. Circle. According to police sources, the main incidents of pickpockets occurred in passenger busses, trade centres, parks, shrines and gatherings like Namaz-e-Jinaza.