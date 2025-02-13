Sindh govt mandates fitness certificate for all heavy vehicles

Sindh’s Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that an important meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah. In this meeting, the Chief Minister made several important decisions with the consensus of all relevant departments. The Sindh government has decided to take immediate action regarding the fitness and registration of all heavy traffic vehicles. While addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sindh’s Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that motor vehicle inspectors were already present in the transport department, and now this process is being further accelerated. It is now mandatory for every heavy vehicle, including motorcycles and large transport vehicles, to have a valid fitness certificate. Vehicles without a fitness certificate will not be allowed on the roads. Our first priority in this regard is heavy vehicles.

The transport department will ensure that all heavy traffic vehicles, including trailers, tankers, buses, and dumpers, undergo proper inspection and verification. Any vehicle that does not meet the fitness standards will not be permitted to operate. He stated that during the meeting, the Excise Minister informed that 80,000 number plates are ready for collection, but many vehicle owners have yet to obtain them. Through this press conference, I request vehicle owners to collect their number plates from the Excise Department to avoid any inconvenience on the roads. Many people complain that the government does not provide number plates, but I want to clarify that these plates are available and ready for distribution. Please ensure compliance with regulations and collect them immediately to avoid potential fines.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Water Board has also implemented a barcode system for all registered water tankers operating from authorized hydrants. These barcodes are issued to vehicles that meet fitness standards. Any vehicle operating without a barcode will be confiscated. Additionally, the fitness of vehicles that were previously issued barcodes will be re-evaluated. Furthermore, all unregistered vehicles will be immediately seized. Individuals involved in the water transportation business must register their vehicles with the Water Board. No unregistered vehicle will be allowed to operate in the city.

He stated that a 30-day grace period has been given for heavy traffic vehicles to obtain a fitness certificate. Vehicles entering Sindh from other provinces will also be required to obtain a fitness certificate from Sindh authorities. Certificates issued by Punjab, Balochistan, or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not be considered valid in Sindh. The Punjab government has already enforced a similar law requiring fitness certificates for vehicles. Similarly, the Sindh government has now made it mandatory for all heavy traffic vehicles operating within the province to obtain certification from the Sindh government. Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government had previously taken action against unregistered vehicles. The Sindh Assembly has already passed a law prohibiting showroom owners from selling vehicles without registration. This measure was introduced to streamline the process and increase government revenue.

The law is in effect, and all showroom owners must comply with it. Any vehicle purchased from a showroom must be registered before leaving the premises. If an unregistered vehicle is found on the roads, it will be confiscated, and the showroom responsible for its sale will be sealed. He stated that from Monday onward, strict enforcement of this law will begin. If any showroom allows an unregistered vehicle to leave their premises, the vehicle will be confiscated, and the showroom will face legal consequences. He urged showroom owners to comply with this law, as it applies equally to all citizens. You can sell vehicles, but they must be registered before being delivered to customers. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government is committed to ensuring road safety and proper vehicle regulation, and we will continue to take necessary steps to effectively implement these policies.

If someone purchases ten cars from a company for investment purposes, it will be mandatory to transport the vehicles using a trailer or car carrier. Once the cars reach the showroom, they can only be delivered to a customer after being registered. Failure to comply with this rule will result in legal action. If a showroom owner sells a car to another showroom owner, they must obtain a receipt.

Additionally, if an unregistered vehicle is driven on the road, both parties involved will be held accountable. He stated that two types of vehicles arrive at Karachi’s port in relation to imported vehicles. The first type consists of vehicles meant for the Sindh province, and the same law must be applied to them. These vehicles cannot leave the port until they are registered. If they are being taken to a showroom, they must be transported using a car carrier. Any unregistered vehicle leaving the showroom will be confiscated.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the second type includes vehicles intended for other provinces. These vehicles must also be transported using car carriers and are not allowed on regular roads. The Sindh government has implemented a zero-tolerance policy on this matter, prohibiting the operation of unregistered vehicles within the city. He stated that regarding the Revo and Vigo vehicles, previously, if a vehicle was for commercial use, a 1% tax was applied, while a 4% tax was imposed for personal use. However, the government has now standardized the tax rate for all vehicles, regardless of their intended use. Some individuals falsely claimed that their vehicles were for loading purposes but used them personally. The Excise Department will now ensure the appropriate tax is applied. Any double-cabin vehicle must be registered, and the applicable tax must be paid. However, the tax rate for single-cabin vehicles will remain lower.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that a strict ban has been imposed on the open display of weapons. The government has stated that only uniformed police officers are permitted to display weapons. Any security personnel, whether from government or private agencies, found displaying weapons will face strict legal action.

A dedicated campaign to enforce this regulation will begin on Monday. Any plainclothes officer found displaying weapons will also face legal action. He stated that the government has ordered the removal of sirens and police lights from both private and government vehicles. Any vehicle found using police lights or similar items will be confiscated. Even government vehicles will not be allowed to have police lights. To address the issue of unauthorized sales, vendors selling police lights, sirens, or similar items have been given two days, until Sunday, to stop selling these products.

Starting Monday, local Station House Officers (SHOs) will have the authority to seal any shop selling such items. The government’s goal is to eliminate the root cause of this issue. Vendors are urged to immediately remove these items from their premises, as possession of these items will be considered a crime. The aim is not to harm anyone but to ensure adherence to government regulations. Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that a strict crackdown against fake number plates is also ongoing. The traffic police are intensifying their efforts to regulate driving licenses. Anyone found driving without a valid license will face immediate arrest. The government is also targeting underage drivers. Parents are urged to prevent their children under 18 from driving, as they will be held responsible for any violations. The Sindh government is taking stringent measures to enforce these laws with zero tolerance.

He stated that the purpose of these actions is not to create difficulties for the public but to ensure road safety and uphold the law. No individual, regardless of their position or influence, will be exempt from these regulations. Ministers, MNAs, lawyers, journalists, and other influential personalities will also be held accountable. The law is supreme, and its enforcement will be strict and unwavering. The government is ready to implement these laws, and there will be no leniency. The ultimate goal is to prevent accidents, save lives, and promote a culture of compliance with legal regulations.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the current time for dumper trucks to enter the city is from 11 PM to 6 AM. However, due to various challenges, the government is making changes. After discussions with various associations, it was decided to adjust the timings. Now, heavy traffic will be allowed from 10 PM to 6 AM, adding an extra hour to the previous schedule. This adjustment has been made because traffic congestion is lower during these hours. However, vehicles should not be on the roads after 7 AM, as the morning school rush cannot be compromised. This decision has been made for the convenience of both the public and transporters. He stated that we want to make it clear that any dumper, regardless of its origin, will be confiscated if it is unregistered.

Furthermore, obtaining a fitness certificate will be mandatory for all such vehicles. Additionally, all charged parking spaces, whether under the management of KMC or DMCs, are being immediately eliminated throughout the city. While I personally believe that there should be an organized system for charged parking, for now, we are completely removing it. In the future, once a proper system is in place, we may reintroduce it.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that no one is required to pay for parking anymore. However, if a vehicle is parked in an unauthorized or illegal manner, the law will be enforced, and necessary fines or penalties will be imposed. Charged parking is being eliminated across the entire province. If someone demands payment for parking, you are not obligated to pay. Further details about the next course of action will be provided at the appropriate time.