Home minister directs strict implementation of traffic laws

A high-level meeting was held at the Central Police Office, Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar to review the causes of traffic accidents, prevention measures, and the implementation of decisions related to them. Necessary steps and the action plan were thoroughly reviewed, and further instructions were given. Zia ul Hassan Lanjar stated that the Chief Minister of Sindh has also issued directives regarding traffic issues, and in this regard, we must not only follow these orders as a team but also ensure the strict implementation of policies related to all traffic issues and matters. He mentioned that the Head Constables will be authorized to issue traffic tickets for violations, with the aim of issuing as many tickets as possible and making citizens comply with traffic laws.

The Home Minister further emphasized that all SSPs should ensure that the traffic police force is visible on roads, highways, and traffic signal lights starting from next Monday. Therefore, they should commit themselves to strict duty from today, as they only have time until the coming Monday. Zia ul Hassan Lanjar added that if any violations of traffic rules occur, even he or his family members should be ticketed because the law is equal for all. He instructed the Operation Police to provide full assistance to the Traffic Police and cooperate with them for smooth traffic flow in the city. He also stated that police officers should take their assigned duties seriously and deliver results; otherwise, they would be dismissed from their positions.

The Home Minister mentioned that the Chief Minister of Sindh has formulated a policy regarding parking, and in this regard, parking is being eliminated. However, before that, a strict crackdown on the parking mafia would take place. He clarified that only single-line parking would be allowed, and any double-line parking would result in the suspension and blacklisting of the concerned SO. The fitness and inspection of heavy vehicles operating in the city would be conducted, and drivers would also undergo medical tests. He directed the DIG Traffic to work with the Karachi Mayor to prepare an action plan based on the list of available water tankers.

Zia ul Hassan Lanjar also emphasized strict action against those who display weapons, and no one will be allowed to sit in the back of a pickup vehicle, whether it is a police officer or a security guard, and they must sit inside the vehicle. These instructions will also be conveyed to the owners of such vehicles. He added that except for garbage collection vehicles, food items, agricultural produce, construction materials, and other heavy vehicles would be exempted from restrictions. Furthermore, the ongoing campaign against fancy number plates, tinted windows, blue lights, and pressure horns would be intensified. The IGP Sindh stated that they are ensuring the implementation of the Sindh Government’s directives and are working on improving the overall actions of the traffic police.

The meeting was attended by IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Addl. IGP Karachi, DIGs, Headquarters, DL Branch, Traffic, all zonal DIGs, SSPs of Karachi and Traffic Zones, as well as AIG Operations Sindh in person, and DIGs and SSPs from Hyderabad, SBA, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, and Sukkur via video link.