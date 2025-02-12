Fading Western Backing and India

For decades, India was built up as a rising power, a counterweight to China, and a pillar of regional stability. This narrative, largely pushed forward by the West, allowed India to ride high on a wave of external backing. However, as those favors dry up, India finds itself increasingly overextended. Its internal contradictions are coming to the surface, its geopolitical ambitions are running into walls, and the weight of history is catching up with it. The very advantages that once allowed India to push ahead-including the West’s post-colonial partition formulas, economic privileges, and diplomatic shields-are now turning against it. Nowhere is this clearer than in its fragile economic model, its strained military posture, its ecological vulnerabilities, and its deepening social fractures fueled by Hindutva.

Partition, which was framed as a necessary geopolitical compromise, in reality, set up a regional imbalance that worked in India’s favor at Pakistan’s expense. The division of Bengal and Punjab, left Pakistan stripped of essential infrastructure, while India walked away with a commanding position over river systems crucial to its neighbor’s survival. The Indus Waters Treaty, hammered out under Western mediation, was sold as a peace mechanism, yet it boxed Pakistan into a hydrologically dependent position. India, sitting upstream, gained the upper hand in controlling water flows, gradually eroding the Indus Basin’s ecological balance. Over the years, excessive damming, diversions, and water mismanagement have dried up key watercourses, fueling environmental degradation. While Pakistan has borne the brunt of this damage, India itself is beginning to feel the consequences, as groundwater levels drop and water shortages spread. What was once a strategic advantage is now turning into an existential challenge.

The coming years will reveal whether New Delhi can shift gears, shed its illusions, and confront its weaknesses

Western economic backing also allowed India to sail through on an inflated growth narrative, but the cracks are becoming impossible to hide. Despite decades of preferential trade access and foreign capital inflows, India’s manufacturing sector has failed to take off, and its economic fundamentals remain shaky. While the West once funneled investments into India as a hedge against China, shifting global realities have begun to pull that money elsewhere. Capital is now slipping away, exposing India’s vulnerabilities. Soaring debt, slowing job creation, and widening inequality are pressing down on its ability to sustain momentum. Meanwhile, the rise of Hindutva-fueled hypernationalism is tearing apart India’s social fabric, making internal stability a bigger concern than external threats. What was once hailed as a “demographic dividend” is now looking more like a ticking time bomb, as youth unemployment surges and sectarian divides deepen.

Hindutva, originally a fringe ideology, has now taken center stage, dictating India’s domestic policies and foreign posture alike. The attempt to reshape India into a Hindu-first nation is backfiring, setting off a chain reaction of internal strife and diplomatic headaches. Religious minorities are being driven to the margins, while internal dissent is being crushed through draconian laws and media crackdowns. This rigid ideological approach has made governance more brittle, as institutions once designed for pluralism are being turned into tools of political enforcement. By doubling down on Hindu nationalism, India has boxed itself into a corner, making long-term stability increasingly uncertain.

India’s military overstretch is another sign that it is running out of room to maneuver. It has tried to hold onto its vast borders, but each front presents a different challenge. In the north, its territorial disputes with China remain unresolved, forcing it to spread its forces thin across the Himalayan frontier. In the west, while Pakistan was once dismissed as a secondary concern, Islamabad has recalibrated its strategic posture, securing deeper regional alignments that shift the balance of power. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s recent pivot away from a pro-India stance has thrown New Delhi off balance, removing a key buffer and forcing India to rethink its eastern strategy. Even in the Indian Ocean, where India once believed it could call the shots, China is steadily moving in, tying up strategic partnerships and expanding its influence.

The West’s diplomatic shield, which once allowed India to move forward without facing real consequences, is also wearing off. With China’s rise reshaping global power structures, the U.S. and its allies are recalculating their bets. The era of unconditional support is fading, replaced by a more transactional approach. India is no longer the automatic counterweight to China that it once was, especially as the U.S. faces its own strategic limitations. Washington is now looking at its alliances through the lens of what partners can bring to the table, rather than simply extending favors. At the same time, India’s hardline domestic policies and democratic backsliding are making it harder for Western capitals to turn a blind eye. Unlike in the past, when New Delhi could brush off criticism, it now finds itself under growing scrutiny for its crackdowns on press freedom, rising religious violence, and institutional erosion.

India’s biggest misstep, however, has been its assumption that Western backing would last indefinitely. The country built its strategic outlook on the belief that the West would always be there to balance China, but global power shifts are moving faster than India can keep up with. The U.S. is no longer in a position to bankroll partners unconditionally, especially as its own domestic focus shifts inward. Meanwhile, China has methodically tightened its grip on global supply chains, trade corridors, and diplomatic networks, leaving India struggling to find its own leverage. The diplomatic tightrope that India once walked with confidence is now looking increasingly shaky, as it finds itself being pushed to take sides in an evolving global order.

The myth of India’s unstoppable rise is now giving way to a harsher reality: strategic exhaustion. The country is being forced to reckon with the limits of its reach. Over-reliance on external crutches, an unraveling social fabric, and a long list of external challenges are all piling up. The very powers that once propped up India are now stepping back, leaving it to face its own contradictions. Its military ambitions are running into hard constraints, its economic model is struggling to keep up with expectations, and its ideological rigidity is making it less adaptable in an unpredictable world.

As exhaustion turns into vulnerability, India faces a critical choice: either it rethinks its approach and pulls back from unsustainable ambitions, or it doubles down on old strategies and risks running itself into the ground. The coming years will reveal whether New Delhi can shift gears, shed its illusions, and confront its weaknesses-or whether it will simply burn itself out trying to hold onto a world that no longer exists.

The writer is an Islamabad-based veteran journalist and an independent researcher. He can be reached on Twitter @riazmissen