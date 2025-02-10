Politics in a Post-Truth Era

Following Ali Amin Gandapur’s unconstructive diatribe on February 8, I find myself grappling with several questions, the ultimate of which is whether genuine performance is still a vital component of politics or whether we have succumbed to a faction driven solely by hateful, post-truth rhetoric.

What is the true essence of politics? Is it genuinely about serving the people once power is attained, or is it merely a platform for amplifying hatred through hollow rhetoric?

Have we come to a point where it’s recognized that delivering tangible results is unnecessary, as the public can be easily swayed by the distractions of a post-truth era?

When political heroism seems to resonate more with voters than actual achievements, why bother to fulfill promises? It’s far simpler to manipulate emotions than to tackle crucial issues like education, healthcare, and societal welfare. We must ask ourselves: shouldn’t our leaders prioritize meaningful change over empty appeals?

When empty rhetoric and post-truth narratives eclipse genuine governance and true performance, the very fabric of democracy and society unravels.

The PTI may engage in protests and agitation, but what about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government? Does it not have any responsibilities toward its people? While the Chief Minister often appears eager to rally like a medieval warrior, why does his enthusiasm falter when it comes to delivering as the administrator of the province? Why does his sound and fury become a whimper when it comes to the actual business he is supposed to indulge in?

After the 18th Amendment, much responsibility has shifted to provincial governments, which have been granted significant power and financial resources. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government should strive to compete with its rivals in Punjab and Sindh through better performance. It is undeniable that the Chief Minister of Punjab has outperformed Mr. Gandapur in this regard. While conditions may not be ideal in Punjab, they are still significantly better than in KP. The Punjab government frequently introduces new ideas to benefit the people.

This raises a crunc question: Where is the KP government in all of this? What significant milestones and accomplishments can it proudly present to the public? What message does it have to offer the electorate? This brings us to a critical concern: Is genuine performance still a priority in our political landscape, or have we descended into a realm where divisive narratives arising from a post-truth era hold more sway in securing political advantage?

Across the globe, nations are reaping the rewards of extraordinary economic growth, yet Pakistan finds itself ensnared in a cycle of unrest, raising a vital question: Do the citizens not deserve better from their leaders?

While protests often reflect the voice of dissent, they can lead to a state of prolonged uncertainty that discourages investment-both foreign and domestic. This instability stifles crucial economic initiatives, preventing millions from improving their livelihoods.

The average citizen faces the harsh realities of escalating inflation, stagnant wages, and a lack of job opportunities. It is profoundly disheartening to observe Pakistan stagnating while other countries actively cultivate environments ripe for growth and stability, with political discord acting as a major impediment.

People are struggling with a wide range of challenges, from fundamental necessities like clean water and electricity to more complex issues such as education and healthcare. Instead of further inflaming these tensions, the PTI government should prioritize fostering constructive dialogue, nurturing collaboration, and implementing policies that genuinely benefit the populace.

The writer is a lawyer and author based in Islamabad. He tweets @m_asifmahmood.