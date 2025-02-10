Rashid Naemat Khokhar — A dedicated bureaucrat committed to public service

Rashid Naemat Khokhar, a distinguished bureaucrat known for his integrity, competence, and unwavering dedication to public service, has made a mark in various administrative roles across Punjab. With a strong academic background and an impressive career trajectory, Khokhar continues to play a pivotal role in governance, anti-corruption efforts, and public welfare initiatives.

Academic Excellence and Early Career

Rashid Naemat Khokhar, an alumnus of Government College University, Lahore (Old Ravian), pursued his higher education at Hailey College of Banking & Finance, Punjab University, earning a BBA (Hons) and an MS in Banking and Finance. His academic achievements set the foundation for a career defined by excellence and diligence.

His professional journey began as an O/A Levels instructor at the Sharif Education Complex. Later, he joined the Bank of Punjab as a Manager, gaining valuable experience in financial systems and banking operations. His expertise and analytical skills soon led him to the Ministry of Defence (ISI), where he served as an Assistant Director, contributing to national security matters.

A Distinguished Career in Bureaucracy

Khokhar’s tenure in civil service saw him assume multiple critical roles. He served as a Section Officer in the Finance and Health Departments and later at the Chief Secretary’s Office, where he played a key role in policy formulation and administrative oversight.

He then advanced to the position of Assistant Commissioner, serving in several regions, including Shalimar, Raiwind, Lahore, Okara, Depalpur, Mailsi, and Dera Ghazi Khan. His tenure in these districts was marked by effective governance, public welfare initiatives, and anti-corruption drives.

Recognized for his commitment to transparency, Khokhar was appointed Deputy Director Investigation at the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore Region. His leadership in ACE was instrumental in expediting inquiries into corruption cases and ensuring accountability within government departments. He was later promoted to Director of Anti-Corruption Multan Division, where his decisive actions against corrupt practices garnered widespread appreciation.

In a subsequent role as Director of Training & Public Relations at the Punjab Food Authority, Khokhar spearheaded public awareness campaigns on food safety, emphasizing the importance of hygiene and regulatory compliance.

Public Welfare Initiatives and Achievements

Throughout his service, Khokhar has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at improving governance, ensuring accountability, and enhancing public service delivery.

Revenue and Urban Development: As Assistant Commissioner of Shalimar, he successfully supervised the national census and achieved record revenue collection. In Lahore, as AC City, he led a historic anti-encroachment operation, reclaiming commercial and agricultural land worth billions and restoring 200 kanals of illegally occupied land in Miani Sahib Graveyard.

Health and Crisis Management: During his tenure as Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Lahore, Khokhar played a vital role in managing dengue prevention campaigns and overseeing quarantine centers during the COVID-19 crisis, ensuring efficient sampling and testing procedures.

Anti-Corruption Initiatives: As Director of Anti-Corruption Lahore and Multan, Khokhar intensified crackdowns on corrupt elements, streamlining investigative procedures and enhancing transparency in government institutions.

Food Safety and Public Awareness: At the Punjab Food Authority, he implemented extensive training programs and awareness campaigns to promote food safety, ensuring compliance with hygiene regulations.

Leadership and Vision

Recently, Khokhar secured a decisive victory in the PMS Association Elections 2025, assuming the role of General Secretary. His election reflects the confidence of civil servants in his leadership and commitment to institutional reforms.

Known for his firm stance on meritocracy and transparency, Rashid Naemat Khokhar continues to advocate for an efficient and corruption-free bureaucracy. His vision is to strengthen governance structures, promote accountability, and enhance public service mechanisms across Punjab.

With a career that embodies dedication, discipline, and ethical leadership, Rashid Naemat Khokhar remains a prominent figure in Pakistan’s civil service, setting a benchmark for excellence in governance.