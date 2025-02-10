Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gillani look exuberant in wedding video

Mawra Hocane has yet again shared an exquisite video of her wedding with actor-singer Ameer Gillani which has immediately garnered love and attention of fans.

The starlet had surprised fans on Wednesday as she posted pictures on Instagram of herself and Gillani adorned in traditional wedding clothes, exuding warmth and joy. The “Nauroz” actor has now shared a ceremonial video with the popular song where, in the beginning, she can be seen walking down the aisle – lip-syncing words to the popular song “Dheeme Dheeme” sung by AR Rehman and Kavita Krishnamurthy. Mawra was flanked by male family members and friends including brother-in-law Farhan Saeed as they carried a large floral banner over her head.

The most heartwarming bit from the video, however, was when Gillani looked adoringly at his wife as Mawra walked towards him. The rest of the video follows the newly married couple enjoying their wedding ceremony, taking pictures with their loved ones and joyfully dancing on their happy day. Mawra captioned the video with the lyrics of the song, which was also used as a sound in the clip, “Mann ki jo halat hai yeh.. Teri mohabbat hai yeh.. piyaaa piyaaa piyaaa” and added a starry magic emoji with it.

The star looked exquisite in her heavily embroidered pink lehanga and shirt of the same colour which ended in a huge border made of different shades of pink patches.

She completed the look with a dupatta of the same colour adorned with little embroidery. She finished the look with light makeup and jewellery.

Whereas her spouse wore a simple cream-coloured shalwar kameez and a waistcoat of the same colour. Ameer’s pop of colour came with his brown sandals.

Earlier in the day, Mawra had shared more pictures with her husband Ameer on Instagram and captioned the post with: “Sach mien ameer ho gayi mien toh” with an infinity sign emoji and two heart emojis, referring to the hashtag “#MawraAmeerHoGayi” which has gone popular since the news of the nuptial spread on social media.

While the grapevine about their relationship had been doing the rounds for years, the two kept their relationship under tight wraps, always referring to each other as friends. Having shared the screen in the dramas “Neem” and “Sabaat”, their on-screen chemistry has long fueled speculation that they are more than friends.

Fans had been buzzing since Tuesday night when social media exploded with the tittle-tattle of their nuptials. By Wednesday evening, Hocane made it official, sharing a stunning photo of the couple in wedding attire at Lahore Fort. The moment of truth came via an Instagram post, endearingly captioned, “and in the middle of chaos I found you,” along with the date that followed “Bismillah” (In the name of Allah) and the hashtag #MawraAmeerHoGayi.