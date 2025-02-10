Education ministry transforms 16 colleges into IT training center

As many as 16 degrees colleges of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) have been converted into Information Technology (IT) training institutes.

The FDE, subsidiary organization of the ministry of ministry of federal education, have administrative control of 432 Educational Institutes (EIs) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Out of said EIs, the ministry has converted 16 degree awarding institutes into IT trainers declaring them as High impact IT training institutes.

Mohyudin Ahmed Wani told Daily Times that IT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) education play a crucial role in shaping modern society by enhancing efficiency, innovation, and problem-solving across various fields.

“This initiative aims to enhance the digital skills of students and prepare them for the emerging technologies,” he said.

The degree colleges have been equipped with modern IT labs, providing students with access to cutting-edge technology.

The Secretary stated that the courses included as AI, Data Science, and Block-chain while the colleges would have affiliation of the best ranked universities in the country such as FAST, NUST, GIK, NUML, COMSATS and NUTECH.

The list of colleges includes as Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3, Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2 Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-6/2, Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-7/4, Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-10/2 Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-10/3, Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-10/4, Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-8, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce, H-8/4, Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9, Islamabad Model College for Girls (PG), F-7/2, Islamabad Model College for Girls (PG), F-7/4, Islamabad Model College for Girls (PG), G-10/4, F.G. College of Home Economics & Management Sciences F-11/1, Islamabad Model College for Girls, 1-8/3 and Islamabad Model College for Girls, Humak.

The imitative will enhance digital skills of the students who will equip with modern digital skills, preparing them for the emerging technologies.

Not only this, Mohyudin Ahmed, it will increase the employability of students by providing them with industry-relevant skills. He further stated that by promoting emerging technologies, the initiative will contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and development.

He further explained that IT tools help everywhere either that is to automate processes in business world, or any other sector. Now days, the AI is being used in healthcare as well while the health is most fundamental requirement in any society. Likewise in governance, it enables smart city development, data-driven policymaking, and improved public service delivery. The financial sector also relies on AI for fraud detection, risk assessment, and algorithmic trading, ensuring safer and more efficient financial transactions.

Earlier, FDEs intuitions witnessed a significant increase in student enrolment as a result of recent transformation of EIs through improved infrastructure, integration of modern technology and an enhanced learning environment for the younger generation.

According to Secretary Mohyudin Ahmed Wani, over 5,700 new students have enrolled in the federal capital’s model schools in past few months.

With a strong commitment to digitalization and innovation, the government is taking several steps to ensure that public schools keep pace with modern educational demands, he claimed.

He stated that the initiatives also includes the provision of Chromebooks to students, allowing them to engage in interactive, self-paced learning.

Director Colleges FDE, Shahid Mehmood Abbasi said that the directorate has introduced various measures under new education policies to make learning more interactive and effective.

“Gone are the days when a child simply read from a book while the teacher explained. Today’s students come to class already exposed to a wealth of information, thanks to IT tools,” he recalled.

To align with the changing educational landscape, smart classrooms equipped with smart boards, Chromebooks, and digital learning tools are being introduced. Teachers have undergone specialized training to effectively integrate these technologies into their lessons.

He further highlighted that the FDE administration has ensured that modern facilities, such as computer labs, smart classrooms, and e-libraries, are available across institutions. Even junior students are being introduced to AI and IT tools to cultivate interest and build foundational skills early on.

“This approach not only enhances their learning capacity but also makes education enjoyable. Students now have access to recorded lectures, educational resources, and external web links, which they can revisit at their convenience,” he explained.