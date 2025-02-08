SHO suspended for demanding bribe from gutka mafia

A Station House Officer (SHO) Shah Latif police station has been suspended for ‘demanding’ bribe from the gutka mafia.

Additional Inspector General Karachi Javed Alam Odh has taken swift action against SHO Shah Latif Arshad Awan, suspending him from his duties after an audio clip surfaced, allegedly revealing his demand for the bribe

The incident unfolded when Shah Latif police conducted a raid on a gutka factory, arresting several suspects, including Imran, Zeeshan, Osama, and Faisal. However, in a shocking twist, the gutka mafia allegedly contacted SHO Shah Latif, requesting him to release their accomplices. The SHO allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 400,000 in exchange for their release.

An audio clip, dated January 22, 2025, has surfaced, purportedly featuring SHO Shah Latif’s conversation with the gutka mafia. In the clip, the SHO allegedly threatens the mafia, stating that powers have been granted to the assistant commissioner to take action.

The mafia member responded, appealing to the SHO to show mercy, claiming that they are all part of the same “family.”

The SHO allegedly confessed to receiving Rs. 200,000 in bribes during his first week on the job. The SHO could be heard demanding more Rs 400,000 from the mafia member.

SSP Malir Kashif Aftab Abbasi had issued a show-cause notice to the SHO, before he was suspended by the AIG for demanding bribe from gutka mafia.